+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
23.05.2022 10:10:04

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON FORENSIC REPORT RULING

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON FORENSIC REPORT RULING

23.05.2022 / 10:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STEINHOFF UPDATE ON FORENSIC REPORT RULING

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Steinhoff or the Company) provides the following update on the court ruling of 10 May 2022 in respect of the forensic report.

Court ruling Forensic Report

The Western Cape Division of the High Court of South Africa ruled on 10 May 2022 that Steinhoff must supply Tiso Blackstar and amaBhungane with a copy of the PwC report within ten days. The Court found that Steinhoff failed to establish that the report was protected by legal privilege in that Steinhoff already contemplated there would be litigation when the report was commissioned.

After due consideration and taking legal advice on the matter, Steinhoff has filed a notice applying for leave to appeal.

Reasons behind the decision to appeal

The continued protection of the contents of the report remains necessary.

Steinhoff initially instructed Werksmans to appoint PwC to act as an independent investigator and expert in regard to anticipated legal actions both by and against Steinhoff. In the ongoing litigation - principally recovery actions - Steinhoff continues to rely on the report. Steinhoff is prejudiced by the premature disclosure of the contents.

Since the events of December 2017, Steinhoff has willingly co-operated with various regulators and enforcement agencies and necessary access to the report has been given by Steinhoff. Similarly these various regulators and enforcement agencies have an interest in the continued protection of the contents of the report.

In relation to the Court ruling, on 8 December 2017 (three days after Markus Jooste resigned), the Dutch Investors Association ("VEB") sent a demand to Steinhoff which stated that "The VEB wished to enter into consultations with you regarding an amicable settlement, failing which the VEB considers it is free to take legal action against you".

Steinhoff's grounds for appeal include that - the Court having noted the VEB demand - it overlooked the fact and effect of the demand, which Steinhoff contends was clear evidence that litigation was already contemplated when PwC was engaged a short time thereafter. Similarly, Steinhoff contends that the Court should have taken into account evidence presented by Steinhoff as to its intentions and the purpose for which PwC was appointed, and the role that Steinhoff intended PwC was to play.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

23 May 2022


23.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1358701

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1358701  23.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1358701&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Steinhoffmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Steinhoffmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Steinhoff 0,15 -4,67% Steinhoff

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stärker -- DAX volatil -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legt am Mittwoch zu. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich schwankungsanfällig. Mehrheitlich stärker präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen