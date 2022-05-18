DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.75 per share

|
Puchheim, May 18, 2022
- Dividend for the fiscal year 2021 approved at EUR 0.75 per share
- High level of approval for all items on the agenda
- Supervisory Board re-elected for the next five years
- On track for full-year forecast
Puchheim, May 18, 2022 STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ) once again held its Annual General Meeting virtually today. Shareholders or their proxies made use of the opportunity to submit their questions in advance and were able to follow the Annual General Meeting via livestream on the company's shareholder portal.
The shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Management with large majorities. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board were discharged for the fiscal year 2021 with 99.99% and 97.31% respectively. The number of votes represented at the Annual General Meeting was 82.28%.
All members of the Supervisory Board of STEMMER IMAGING AG were re-elected for the next five years. The members of the Supervisory Board are thus: Klaus Weinmann (Chairman), Markus Saller (Deputy Chairman) and Prof. Dr. Constanze Chwallek.
The shareholders accepted the Management's proposal to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.75 per no-par value share for the fiscal year 2021 (previous year: EUR 0.50 per share). This means that a total of EUR 4,875,000.00 will be distributed from the net retained profits of STEMMER IMAGING AG.
In his speech, Arne Dehn, CEO of STEMMER IMAGING AG, went into detail about business development in the fiscal year 2021 and provided an outlook for the rest of the current year: "2021 was another year marked by particular challenges, which we successfully mastered. This is confirmed by our strong business figures, which we were able to increase significantly in terms of both revenue and earnings. Special thanks go to all coworkers for their dedication and commitment in the past fiscal year. In the first quarter of 2022, we have once again presented record figures and see ourselves on track for our full-year guidance with revenue of EUR 143156 million and EBITDA of EUR 1924 million."
As auditor for the fiscal year 2022, Baker Tilly GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Düsseldorf, Munich branch office was appointed.
The detailed voting results for the individual agenda items of the Annual General Meeting will be published at www.stemmer-imaging.com/Hauptversammlung on May 19, 2022.
The Company will report on the current fiscal year and the results of the first half of 2022 with the publication of the half-year figures on August 11, 2022.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag seine Verluste abschütteln, wogegen der deutsche Markt kräftig unter Druck stand. Die US-Börsen schlagen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Auch an Asiens Börse waren teils deutliche Minuszeichen zu sehen.