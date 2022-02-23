DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING delivers preliminary revenue and earnings figures for 2021 well above pre-crisis level

DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

STEMMER IMAGING delivers preliminary revenue and earnings figures for 2021 well above pre-crisis level



23.02.2022 / 07:33

Puchheim, February 23, 2022

STEMMER IMAGING delivers preliminary revenue and earnings figures for 2021 well above pre-crisis level

- Revenue growth 26.1% above previous year to EUR 130.1 million (previous year cf.: EUR 103.1 million) and 9.7% compared to 2019 (2019 cf.: EUR 118.6 million)

- EBITDA increase by 140.6% to EUR 17.4 million (previous year cf.: EUR 7.2 million) and by 61.0% compared to 2019 (2019 cf.: EUR 10.8 million); EBITDA margin at 13.3%

- STEMMER IMAGING changes accounting method for trading with standard software licenses starting from fiscal year 2021



Puchheim, February 23, 2022 - STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / WKN A2G9MZ) today publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2021.

According to the preliminary status of the audit, the company generated record figures for both revenue and EBITDA. Revenue increased by 26.1% to EUR 130.1 million compared to the previous year (2020 cf.: EUR 103.1 million) and by 9.7% compared to 2019 (2019 cf.: EUR 118.6 million). EBITDA increased by 140.6% year-on-year to EUR 17.4 million and also significantly exceeded the result from fiscal year 2019 with an increase of 61.0%. This corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 13.3% compared to 7.0% in the previous year and 9.1% in 2019.

STEMMER IMAGING AG will change its accounting method for trading with standard software licenses in the annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year as of December 31, 2021, as a result of a clarification of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) that has been made in the meantime. Following this restatement, STEMMER IMAGING will classify the aforementioned revenue as agent and will therefore only recognize it in revenue in the amount of the gross margin generated. The revaluation thus increases revenue growth by 0.3 percentage points compared with the previous valuation. For the EBITDA margin, there is a positive effect of 0.2 percentage points compared with the previous valuation method. The earnings (EBITDA, EBIT and EBT) of STEMMER IMAGING AG remain unaffected by the revaluation.

New method Method so far Key figures 1.1.2021-31.12.2021 1.1.2020-31.12.2020 1.1.2019-31.12.2019 1.1.2021-31.12.2021 1.1.2020-31.12.2020 1.1.2019-31.12.2019 Revenue in EUR million 130.1 103.1 118.6 132.3 105.2 120.6 EBITDA* in EUR million 17.4 7.2 10.8 17.4 7.2 10.8 EBITDA margin* in % 13.3 7.0 9.1 13.1 6.9 8.9

*2019 amounts normalized

STEMMER IMAGING exceeds the forecast range based on the previous valuation method at the upper end of EUR 123-131 million with revenues of EUR 132.3 million and exceeds the EBITDA range, which has been raised to EUR 16.3-17.0 million, with EBITDA of EUR 17.4 million.

The extremely positive revenue and earnings performance over the first three quarters continued for STEMMER IMAGING in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company was able to further expand its position in strategic growth markets over the course of the year. The record result was supported not only by strong market momentum, but also by important successes in strategic end markets such as e-mobility and sports & entertainment. In addition, despite the global supply shortages, STEMMER IMAGING was able to leverage its focused positioning and translate it positively into revenue and earnings effects.

With the preliminary figures presented today, STEMMER IMAGING not only reports strong growth compared to the previous year, but also delivers revenue and earnings figures significantly above the pre-crisis year 2019. For 2022, the company again expects double-digit growth in revenue and an increase in Group EBITDA to over EUR 20 million.

The figures disclosed in this release are preliminary and unaudited. STEMMER IMAGING AG will publish the final financial results for the 2021 fiscal year on March 31, 2022.



About STEMMER IMAGING:

STEMMER IMAGING is a leading international machine vision technology provider. With staff located across Europe and Latin America, the company provides state-of-the-art machine vision solutions, extensive knowledge and outstanding customer service.

Clients value STEMMER IMAGING as a trusted advisor, positioned to deliver tailored solutions. These include components that can be pre-configured where needed, sub-systems designed to reduce time and effort when integrating vertical applications, and customer-specific solutions delivering a competitive advantage to predominantly OEMs - all powered by renowned knowledge and leading software tools including the company's machine vision library "Common Vision Blox".

VISION.RIGHT.NOW. symbolises the STEMMER IMAGING mission to make machine vision easy and accessible, empowering customers to deliver world-class solutions.

