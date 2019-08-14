DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING publishes preliminary figures 2018/2019 - Strong final quarter underlines Group's expansion course

DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

STEMMER IMAGING publishes preliminary figures 2018/2019 - Strong final quarter underlines Group's expansion course



14.08.2019 / 14:08

Puchheim, 14 August 2019

* Successful fourth quarter with sales up 14.7% thanks to strong project business

* Revenue improves by 8.3% to EUR 109.0 million in 2018/2019 (previous year: EUR 100.6 million)

* Integration costs in the first half of the year burden the adjusted operating profit (EBITDA), EBITDA amounts to EUR 10.0 million (previous year: EUR 10.6 million)

* Regional coverage of European market completed by acquisitions; seamlessly commenced integration process of Infaimon S.L.



Puchheim, 14 August 2019 -STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ) today published preliminary figures for the 2018/2019 financial year. The company generated an increase in revenues of 8.3% to EUR 109.0 million in the period from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019 according to preliminary calculations. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) adjusted for non-recurring costs, such as the transition to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the change to the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange completed in May as well as acquisition costs, amounted to EUR 10.0 million compared to EUR 10.6 million in the previous year.

Key figures (in EUR million) 1 Jul 2018 - 30 Jun 2019 (financial year 2018/2019) 1 Jul 2017 - 30 Jun 2018 (financial year 2017/2018) Revenue 109.0 100.6 EBITDA* 10.0 10.6 EBIT* 8.6 9.1 EBT* 9.0 9.2 Incoming orders 112.9 106.9

*adjusted



In a challenging market environment, the Group was able to achieve its revenue guidance (EUR 108 to 111 million). The broad diversification across all major European markets and the low dependence on specific end markets contributed in particular to this result. Furthermore, STEMMER IMAGING strengthened its long and stable customer relationship due to the restructuring of the sales organization and the expansion of its range of products and services in the year under review. In line with the revenues, order intake rose by 5.6% from EUR 106.9 million to EUR 112.9 million in the 2018/2019 financial year demonstrating that innovative STEMMER IMAGING machine vision solutions and services continue to be demand in many user industries.

The Group continued to expand its service portfolio in the past financial year in line with its growth strategy by means of value-adding acquisitions. With the acquisition of the French ELVITEC S.A.S., the investment in Austrian Perception Park GmbH as well as the recent acquisition of the Spanish Infaimon S.L., the sales network was significantly extended and the product range was supplemented by future-oriented applications such as hyperspectral imaging (HSI) and innovative robot-bin-picking systems. In terms of geographical expansion, the Company succeeded in being represented in all major European markets with its own locations and qualified staff during the financial year. The dependence on the German sales market was also reduced due to significant increases in sales in regions such as Scandinavia and France; the share of sales in Germany is below 50% for the first time.

As already reported, integration costs had a negative impact on earnings in the first half of the year 2018/2019. However, in the second half of the financial year, synergy effects, such as purchasing advantages and the reduction of redundant structures had a positive impact on profitability. The integration process of Infaimon S.L., which will be consolidated as of July 1, 2019, started seamlessly.

"We are satisfied with the development in the 2018/2019 financial year. Both in our operating business and in our acquisition strategy, we achieved our expansion targets and solid organic growth in an overall challenging environment. Our acquisitions complement each other both geographically and in terms of technologies and thus an optimized product and service mix. We are therefore optimistic about tasks ahead and intend to keep on pursuing our growth path vigorously. The move to the Prime Standard increases our attractiveness for further investors," says Lars Böhrnsen, CFO of STEMMER IMAGING AG.

The figures announced in this press release are provisional and unaudited. STEMMER IMAGING AG will publish the final figures for the 2018/2019 financial year on 26 September 2019.



