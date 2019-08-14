|
DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING publishes preliminary figures 2018/2019 - Strong final quarter underlines Group's expansion course
Puchheim, 14 August 2019
*adjusted
The Group continued to expand its service portfolio in the past financial year in line with its growth strategy by means of value-adding acquisitions. With the acquisition of the French ELVITEC S.A.S., the investment in Austrian Perception Park GmbH as well as the recent acquisition of the Spanish Infaimon S.L., the sales network was significantly extended and the product range was supplemented by future-oriented applications such as hyperspectral imaging (HSI) and innovative robot-bin-picking systems. In terms of geographical expansion, the Company succeeded in being represented in all major European markets with its own locations and qualified staff during the financial year. The dependence on the German sales market was also reduced due to significant increases in sales in regions such as Scandinavia and France; the share of sales in Germany is below 50% for the first time.
As already reported, integration costs had a negative impact on earnings in the first half of the year 2018/2019. However, in the second half of the financial year, synergy effects, such as purchasing advantages and the reduction of redundant structures had a positive impact on profitability. The integration process of Infaimon S.L., which will be consolidated as of July 1, 2019, started seamlessly.
"We are satisfied with the development in the 2018/2019 financial year. Both in our operating business and in our acquisition strategy, we achieved our expansion targets and solid organic growth in an overall challenging environment. Our acquisitions complement each other both geographically and in terms of technologies and thus an optimized product and service mix. We are therefore optimistic about tasks ahead and intend to keep on pursuing our growth path vigorously. The move to the Prime Standard increases our attractiveness for further investors," says Lars Böhrnsen, CFO of STEMMER IMAGING AG.
The figures announced in this press release are provisional and unaudited. STEMMER IMAGING AG will publish the final figures for the 2018/2019 financial year on 26 September 2019.
STEMMER IMAGING is one of Europe's leading machine vision technology providers for science and industry. With a perfect combination of innovative products, expert advice and comprehensive service, STEMMER IMAGING helps clients solve their machine vision tasks securely with speed and ease. Experienced specialists can be contacted easily and are available to provide Europewide advice. STEMMER IMAGING is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN: A2G9MZ).
