DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING receives record order in the field of Artificial Vision

DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

STEMMER IMAGING receives record order in the field of Artificial Vision



12.01.2022 / 15:50

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Puchheim, January 12, 2022



STEMMER IMAGING receives record order in the field of Artificial Vision



Puchheim, January 12, 2022 - STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ) received a record order for a technologically innovative follow-up development at the beginning of the year. The order volume amounts to over EUR 12 million. Full delivery to the customer is planned for this fiscal year.

The order from the Sports & Entertainment segment comprises a combination of innovative machine vision solution supplemented by value-added services. STEMMER IMAGING is thus once again benefiting from its clear positioning in this Artificial Vision segment.

The order will make a further contribution to repeated double-digit percentage revenue growth and a Group EBITDA of over EUR 20 million for the 2022 fiscal year.

For more information about STEMMER IMAGING, please visit www.stemmer-imaging.com.

Publication of the preliminary figures for fiscal year 2021 is scheduled for February 23, 2022.



About STEMMER IMAGING:

STEMMER IMAGING is a leading international machine vision technology provider. With staff located across Europe, Latin America and Asia, the company provides state-of-the-art machine vision solutions, extensive knowledge and outstanding customer service.

Clients value STEMMER IMAGING as a trusted advisor, positioned to deliver tailored solutions. These include components that can be pre-configured where needed, sub-systems designed to reduce time and effort when integrating vertical applications, and customer-specific solutions delivering a competitive advantage to predominantly OEMs - all powered by renowned knowledge and leading software tools including the company's machine vision library "Common Vision Blox".

VISION.RIGHT.NOW. symbolises the STEMMER IMAGING mission to make machine vision easy and accessible, empowering customers to deliver world-class solutions.