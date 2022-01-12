|
DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING receives record order in the field of Artificial Vision
Puchheim, January 12, 2022
The order from the Sports & Entertainment segment comprises a combination of innovative machine vision solution supplemented by value-added services. STEMMER IMAGING is thus once again benefiting from its clear positioning in this Artificial Vision segment.
The order will make a further contribution to repeated double-digit percentage revenue growth and a Group EBITDA of over EUR 20 million for the 2022 fiscal year.
For more information about STEMMER IMAGING, please visit www.stemmer-imaging.com.
Publication of the preliminary figures for fiscal year 2021 is scheduled for February 23, 2022.
Clients value STEMMER IMAGING as a trusted advisor, positioned to deliver tailored solutions. These include components that can be pre-configured where needed, sub-systems designed to reduce time and effort when integrating vertical applications, and customer-specific solutions delivering a competitive advantage to predominantly OEMs - all powered by renowned knowledge and leading software tools including the company's machine vision library "Common Vision Blox".
VISION.RIGHT.NOW. symbolises the STEMMER IMAGING mission to make machine vision easy and accessible, empowering customers to deliver world-class solutions.
