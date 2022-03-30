|
30.03.2022 06:55:04
DGAP-News: STRATEC SE: STRATEC GENERATES NEW RECORD SALES AND EARNINGS IN 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR
|
DGAP-News: STRATEC SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
STRATEC GENERATES NEW RECORD SALES AND EARNINGS IN 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR
- Consolidated sales at constant currency up by 16.7% to 287.3 million in 2021;
Birkenfeld, March 30, 2022
STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 with the publication of its 2021 Annual Report.
KEY FIGURES 1
Adj. = adjusted
1 For comparison purposes, adjusted figures exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions, an impairment loss recognized on a proprietary development project in the Diatron segment in Q2/2021, and other non-recurring items.
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
Adjusted EBIT grew by 30.1% to 54.3 million in the 2021 financial year, as against 41.7 million in the previous year. As a result, the adjusted EBIT margin improved by 220 basis points to 18.9% (previous year: 16.7%). The development in the margin was positively influenced in particular by benefits of scale, a strong sales and product mix, and lower charges due to measurement items for stock appreciation rights. By contrast, the margin was negatively affected, particularly in the fourth quarter of 2021, by rising logistics and material costs. Due to the provisions of individual contracts, these can only be passed on to customers after a certain delay.
Given this operating earnings growth and an almost stable development in the tax rate, adjusted consolidated net income rose by 28.1% to 45.1 million (previous year: 35.2 million). Adjusted earnings per share (basic) for the 2021 financial year amounted to 3.73, as against 2.92 in the previous year.
In the interests of comparability, key earnings figures have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions, an impairment loss recognized on a proprietary development project in the Diatron segment, and other non-recurring items. A reconciliation of the adjusted figures with those reported in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income can be found in the 2021 Annual Report also published today.
FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
The short-term development in demand for product groups relevant to COVID-19 will continue to be shaped by the future course of the pandemic. Overall, STRATEC expects the high volume of global test volumes at the beginning of the year to fall to significantly lower levels during the second and third quarter of 2022. Any assessment of the further course of the pandemic, particularly from the fall onwards, and associated demand for in-vitro diagnostics products is nevertheless subject to great uncertainties.
STRATEC's budget scenario for the 2022 financial year includes a higher than normal number of assumptions and risk adjustments. Furthermore, the situation in global supply chains also remains tense and increasingly difficult to predict, with this being due not least to the war in Ukraine.
For 2022, STRATEC expects total investments in property, plant and equipment and in intangible assets to correspond to 6.0% to 8.0% of sales (2021: 7.0%).
PROJECTS AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
STRATEC's development pipeline remains well filled, as a result of which a continuous stream of new product launches is expected in the months and years ahead. The market launch of a molecular diagnostics system solution which is currently in the final stage of development on behalf of one of the market leaders in this field is expected to take place in mid-2022.
Since its foundation more than 40 years ago, STRATEC has attached great value to sustainable corporate management and a responsible approach to resources. In 2021, the company made further progress in implementing its sustainability strategy. In August 2021, STRATEC joined and became a signatory to the UN Global Compact, the world's largest initiative for responsible corporate governance. Furthermore, the STRATEC Group has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) by around 63% compared with the 2019 base year and is thus well on course to meet its science-based reduction target ("well below 2 C aligned") for 2030.
DEVELOPMENT IN PERSONNEL
DIVIDEND PROPOSAL
2021 ANNUAL REPORT
FORTHCOMING DATES
CONFERENCE CALL AND AUDIO WEBCAST
You will receive the dial-in data (telephone number, password + individual PIN) following brief registration at the following link: www.stratec.com/registration
The conference call will also be available at the same time as an audio webcast at www.stratec.com/audiowebcast20220330 (brief registration required). Please note that no questions can be submitted via the audio webcast. Clicking this link also enables you to follow or download the slide presentation.
ABOUT STRATEC
The partners market the systems, software and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.
Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.
FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
30.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRATEC SE
|Gewerbestr. 37
|75217 Birkenfeld
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7082 7916 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7082 7916 999
|E-mail:
|info@stratec.com
|Internet:
|www.stratec.com
|ISIN:
|DE000STRA555
|WKN:
|STRA55
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1314837
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1314837 30.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!