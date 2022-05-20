DGAP-News: STRATECS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES DIVIDEND INCREASE AND EXTENSION TO SUPERVISORY BOARD

DGAP-News: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

20.05.2022 / 17:10

STRATECS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES DIVIDEND INCREASE AND EXTENSION TO SUPERVISORY BOARD

Birkenfeld, May 20, 2022

At todays Annual General Meeting of STRATEC SE (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX), the companys shareholders approved all agenda items submitted for resolution with clear majorities. As in the past two years, the Annual General Meeting was held on a virtual basis.

As proposed, STRATEC will be distributing a dividend of 0.95 per share to its shareholders for the past 2021 financial year (previous year: 0.90). The distribution total amounts to 11.5 million and will be paid out to shareholders via their depositing banks on May 25, 2022. This represents the eighteenth consecutive increase in the dividend since payment of the first dividend in 2004.

Shareholders also approved the actions of the Board of Management and of the Supervisory Board and elected Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG, Stuttgart, as auditor for the 2022 financial year. Furthermore, the remuneration report for the 2021 financial year was presented to and approved by the Annual General Meeting. Moreover, the Annual General Meeting also voted in favor of extending the Supervisory Board of STRATEC SE from three to four members to account for external requirements and the companys targets in respect of diversity, and to further increase the range of experience available within the Supervisory Board.

In electing Supervisory Board members, the Annual General Meeting approved the proposals submitted by the Supervisory Board. Prof. Dr. Georg Heni was newly elected to the Supervisory Board and will succeed the Supervisory Board Chairman, Dr. Rudolf Eugster, who as planned did not stand for reelection. Dr. med Patricia Geller was also newly elected to the Supervisory Board of STRATEC SE as its fourth member.

At its constitutive meeting held directly after the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board of STRATEC SE elected Prof. Dr. Georg Heni as its Chairman and reelected Dr. Frank Hiller as its Deputy Chairman. Overall, 80.7 percent of the companys share capital was represented at the virtual Annual General Meeting.

Further information about the Annual General Meeting can be found at www.stratec.com/agm, where details of voting results have also been published.

ABOUT STRATEC

STRATEC SE (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and life sciences. Furthermore, the company offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. For its analyzer systems and consumables, STRATEC covers the entire value chain from development to design and production through to quality assurance.

The partners market the systems, software and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.

Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.

