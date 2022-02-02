DGAP-News: Strong year end: TeamViewer records 19% billings growth and announces share buyback program on the back of outstanding profitability and cashflow

DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results

Strong year end: TeamViewer records 19% billings growth and announces share buyback program on the back of outstanding profitability and cashflow



02.02.2022 / 06:59

Strong year end: TeamViewer records 19% billings growth and announces share buyback program on the back of outstanding profitability and cashflow

FY 2021: Billings of EUR 547.6m up 19% yoy; Adj. EBITDA margin of 47%

Q4: Billings up 20% yoy to EUR 153.7m; Adj. EBITDA margin of 44%

Strong enterprise business: Q4 billings doubled, FY billings up 75% to EUR 93m

2021 acquisitions fully integrated, substantially expanding TeamViewer's solutions portfolio

Major strategic partnerships initiated, providing additional tailwinds for further billings growth

Buyback program of up to EUR 300m or nearly 10% of total shares outstanding as cornerstone of updated capital allocation

Confirmed outlook 2022: High teens growth with billings expected between EUR 630-650m; Adj. EBITDA margin within range of 45%-47%

Key Figures

EUR m, unless otherwise stated Q4 21 Q4 20 yoy cc1 FY 21 FY 20 yoy cc1 Billings (non-IFRS) 153.7 128.1 +20% +17% 547.6 460.3 +19% +20% Adj. EBITDA (non-IFRS) 67.7 72.1 -6% 257.0 261.4 -2% Adj. EBITDA Margin (%) 44% 56% -12pp 47% 57% -10pp Revenue (IFRS) 132.3 121.0 +9% 501.1 455.6 +10% Revenue from subscription model (non-IFRS) 132.2 114.4 +16% 498.5 409.3 +22% Levered Free Cash Flow 68.0 56.1 +21% 157.8 165.5 -5% Subscribers (thousand, 31 Dec.) 627 584 +7% Employees (FTE, 31 Dec.) 1,477 1,256 +18%

1) At constant currencies

«We are pleased with the conclusion of this financial year and have clearly set the course for continued profitable growth. With decisive investments in our portfolio, we have built an industry-leading AR platform and bolstered our position in important growth markets. We entered major strategic partnerships with global players such as SAP and Google Cloud, opening the doors to businesses all over the world and significantly expanding our reach. Our number one priority is to remain laser-focused on further realizing the goals we outlined at our Capital Markets Day, and we will now firmly execute against our growth agenda.»

Oliver Steil, TeamViewer CEO

«We have delivered on our updated 2021 guidance, steadily generating high teens growth with strong profitability and very strong cash flows. At the same time, we successfully expanded our customer base across all industries and verticals. Through our clear focus on cost containment, we were able to maintain high profitability and achieve margins ahead of our revised guidance. Our financial profile remains very strong, backed by a superior cash position. This opens up avenues for further value generation for our shareholders: We have reviewed our capital allocation and have come to the conclusion that a leverage ratio of around 1.5x Adj. EBITDA ensures an efficient financing structure while still providing sufficient strategic flexibility going forward. Consequently, we will initiate a share buyback program of up to EUR 300m or nearly 10% of total shares outstanding, thus demonstrating our confidence in the business outlook and increasing our shareholders' participation in TeamViewer's success.»

Stefan Gaiser, TeamViewer CFO



Goppingen, 2 February 2022 - TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, successfully concluded the past financial year in line with its updated guidance and with overall strong results. In Q4, the company regained positive sales momentum and saw high teens billings growth. This was particularly driven by a strong enterprise business and continuous growth in the SMB segment. With targeted investments into its free user ecosystem and successful cost containment, TeamViewer laid the foundation for future, sustainable growth.

Business Update

2021 was marked by strategically important decisions with positive long-term implications driving TeamViewer's future growth trajectory. By acquiring Upskill and Viscopic - both leading players in the rapidly growing field of Augmented Reality ("AR") - TeamViewer decisively strengthened its solutions portfolio, while increasing its footprint in the U.S., the company's biggest single market. Both acquisitions have been fully integrated into the company's enterprise AR platform Frontline, with multinationals such as Ford, DHL and Airbus among TeamViewer's global customers. Additionally, with the acquisition of Xaleon, TeamViewer entered the attractive area of Customer Engagement Software, broadening its portfolio along the value chain by solutions for sales and customer support.

Moreover, TeamViewer entered multiple high-profile partnerships with leading businesses in their respective industry with SAP and Google Cloud as clear highlights. These strategic partnerships are a major driver for the company's long-term growth, as they accelerate the expansion into various strategically relevant industries and allow for a continuous extension of TeamViewer's sales reach. These collaborations underline TeamViewer's strong value proposition in the enterprise segment and its relevance for the global tech ecosystem.

TeamViewer continues to significantly invest in its brand as well as in the marketing of its broadened solutions portfolio across all customer segments. The five-year partnerships with football club Manchester United and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 and Mercedes-EQ Formula E racing teams are two key pillars to bolster long-term growth in TeamViewer's SMB and enterprise segments. Both platforms have a tremendous impact on the company's brand awareness - bringing TeamViewer closer to its goal of becoming a truly global tech brand.

Since its Capital Markets Day in November, TeamViewer already made substantial progress with the implementation of its roadmap to re-accelerate growth initiatives and better balance billings and cost growth. Amongst other accomplishments, the past weeks saw successes on containing cost growth, thus reaching the company's cost control target and therefore contributing to continuous high profitability with a full-year adjusted EBITDA margin of 47% - above the revised guidance.

Updated strategy on capital allocation

As indicated in its recent trading update, TeamViewer has reviewed its capital allocation. On the back of a strong and long-term secured financing structure combined with continuously high cash flow generation, TeamViewer set a sustainable year-end leverage target of c. 1.5x adj. EBITDA. As a result, the company is initiating a buyback program of up to EUR 300m or a maximum of 20,000,000 shares (representing nearly 10% of all shares outstanding), in line with authorities granted by the shareholders' meeting on 3 September 2019. The buyback program is expected to start on 3 February 2022 and to be completed within 2022. The buyback program will be carried out in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and other applicable rules and regulations. The vast majority of shares will be cancelled, and the share capital of the company will be reduced accordingly. The program demonstrates TeamViewer's confidence in the strong outlook for the business and its commitment to shareholder value creation by allowing shareholders to participate in the success of the company, while at the same time ensuring sufficient strategic flexibility going forward.

Financial Overview

In Q4 2021 billings were up 20% yoy (+17% cc[1]) at EUR 153.7m (Q4 2020: EUR 128.1m) resulting in full-year billings of EUR 547.6m and 19% growth yoy (+20% cc).

Q4 growth was driven by a particularly strong enterprise business, up 107% yoy at EUR 29.4m resulting in full year Enterprise billings of EUR 93m (2020: EUR 53m) up 75%. Since its inception three years ago, TeamViewer has now built a leading enterprise business and grown the segment to nearly 100 million euro in billings - corresponding to a close to fivefold increase compared to c. EUR 17m in 2019. TeamViewer added 827 new customers to its Enterprise business, now counting 2,712 customers and reflecting the attractiveness of the expanded solutions portfolio to customers across all industries. At the same time, the SMB business also contributed to the company's success with Q4 billings up 9% to EUR 124.4m and full year billings growth of 12% to EUR 455m compared to EUR 407m in 2020. The growth stems from higher volumes with existing customers as a result of continued cross- and upselling as well as winning new customers at higher price points. Overall Average Selling Price (ASP) within the SMB business increased by 4% to EUR 728.

Overall subscribers increased by 43,000 to 627,000, in line with the communicated corridor of 30-50k additional subscribers annually. In Q4 2021, the number of subscribers remained essentially flat as a result of TeamViewer's decision to suspend free-to-paid monetization campaigns since Q3 2021. The company intends to continue its strategy at the beginning of 2022, leading to an increasing seasonality of subscriber growth with the majority of new subscribers expected to be added in the second half of the year. However, given TeamViewer's strong focus on further developing existing SMB customers and the general shift of the business towards enterprise customers, the relevance of subscriber growth for the company's overall future growth is continuously decreasing.

In addition, Q4 saw a continued improvement of overall subscriber churn to 14% (Q4 2020: 15.1%), confirming TeamViewer's ability to retain the strong intake of customers won from the COVID pull forward demand in the prior year. The net retention rate significantly increased again to 105% in Q4 after 99% in Q3. The full year Net Retention Rate of 98% further underlines TeamViewer's success in building lasting customer relationships, especially in the enterprise business as well as for larger SMB customers.

Billings and Revenue per Region

EUR m Q4 21 Q4 20 yoy cc1 FY 21 FY 20 yoy cc1 Billings (non-IFRS) 153.7 128.1 +20% +17% 547.6 460.3 +19% +20% EMEA 85.5 73.5 +16% +15% 296.0 246.4 +20% +20% AMERICAS 54.9 44.5 +24% +18% 187.9 157.7 +19% +22% APAC 13.3 10.2 +31% +30% 63.6 56.1 +13% +14% Revenue (IFRS) 132.3 121.0 +9% 501.1 455.6 +10% EMEA 70.1 65.1 +8% 267.7 248.3 +8% AMERICAS 46.7 40.6 +15% 172.4 149.1 +16% APAC 15.4 15.2 +1% 61.0 58.2 +5%

1) At constant currencies

In terms of regional performance, fourth quarter billings growth was especially strong in the APAC region achieving EUR 13.3m (Q4 2020: EUR 10.2m; +31% yoy). With Sojung Lee who joined TeamViewer's Senior Leadership Team as the new President APAC in December, the company has won a proven enterprise software expert with extensive knowledge of the important Asian markets, thereby significantly strengthening its expertise in one of TeamViewer's key growth regions. Billings in the AMERICAS grew by 24% to EUR 54.9m in the fourth quarter (Q4 2020: EUR 44.5m), while the EMEA region contributed Q4 billings of EUR 85.5m (Q4 2020: EUR 73.5m), growing by 16%.

The combination of a strong fourth quarter in terms of billings growth and successfully meeting a cost control target to rebalance OpEx and billings growth, led to a full year adjusted EBITDA of EUR 257m (47% adj. EBITDA margin), thus above guidance.

In 2021, IFRS revenue amounted to EUR 501.1m. The corresponding revenue growth of 10% yoy remained affected by the transition to the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscription model in 2018. In 2021 revenues from the discontinued perpetual business model accounted for EUR 2.6m compared to EUR 46.3m in 2020. This decline reduced overall reported revenue growth. More importantly, revenue from the subscription model was up 22% in 2021 to EUR 498.5m (2020: EUR 409.3m).

TeamViewer's Operating Profit under IFRS decreased in 2021 from EUR 164m to 117m due to lower revenues and gross profits from the discontinued perpetual business model as well as the investments into the marketing partnerships. Despite higher investments, TeamViewer achieved a very strong adjusted EBITDA as well as a strong net cash generation of EUR 76.4m from operating activities in the fourth quarter (Q4 2020: EUR 64.2m) and EUR 194m for the full year, compared to EUR 225m in 2020. As a result of strong billings growth, Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter was particularly strong. Capital expenditure in 2021 of EUR 15.2m (2020: EUR 26.1m) significantly decreased compared to 2020 as larger projects such as the rollout of a new ERP system as well as the move to new headquarters were successfully concluded. As a result of the strong profitability in combination with low working capital requirements and low capex, cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 551m in the fourth quarter (Q4 2020: EUR 83.5m). The company's net leverage thus further decreased to 1.3 times of adjusted EBITDA (2020: 1.7x).

Outlook

TeamViewer expects continuing demand growth for its solutions over the coming quarters. Global megatrends around digitalization, connectivity, and sustainability will continue to support the company's growth trajectory in 2022, as will the continued implementation of the measures communicated at the company's Capital Markets Day. Against this background, TeamViewer continues to target high teens billings growth and expects billings in a range of EUR 630-650m. Revenue is expected to increase in the mid-teens to EUR 565-580m. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 45% and 47%. The company also expects its operating cash flows to increase significantly compared to 2021.

Additional information

This Quarterly Statement and all information therein are preliminary and unaudited.

Webcast

Oliver Steil (CEO) and Stefan Gaiser (CFO) will speak at an analyst and investor conference call at 9:00 CET on 2 February 2022 to discuss the results. The audio webcast can be followed via https://www.webcast-eqs.com/teamviewer20220202. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website under ir.teamviewer.com. The accompanying presentation can also be downloaded there.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,500 people globally. In 2021, TeamViewer achieved billings of around EUR 548 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at https://www.teamviewer.com/.

Financial Calendar

Annual Report 2021 16 March 2022 Q1 2022 Results 4 May 2022 Annual General Meeting 17 May 2022 Q2 2022 Results/ Half-Year Report 2022 3 August 2022 Q3 2022 Results 3 November 2022

Consolidated Profit & Loss Statement (unaudited)

thousand Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Revenue 132,252 120,971 501,097 455,614 Cost of sales (17,288) (17,465) (70,944) (64,102) Gross profit 114,964 103,506 430,153 391,512 Research and development (17,267) (15,439) (62,137) (46,627) Marketing (28,481) (11,241) (96,070) (38,459) Sales (13,793) (25,096) (89,165) (77,707) General and administrative (13,055) (12,604) (51,532) (54,939) Bad debt expenses (3,689) (3,825) (15,995) (14,576) Other income 2,851 3,231 5,039 5,256 Other expenses (242) (185) (2,869) (415) Operating Profit 41,288 38,346 117,424 164,045 Finance income 201 50 599 2,953 Finance costs (5,198) (4,561) (19,170) (22,887) Foreign currency income 7,892 15,665 20,259 43,873 Foreign currency costs (9,356) (3,245) (33,723) (17,598) Profit before taxation 34,827 46,255 85,389 170,385 Income taxes (6,386) (17,316) (35,337) (67,358) Profit/(loss) for the period 28,441 28,939 50,051 103,027 Basic number of shares issued and outstanding 200,356,977 200,000,000 200,130,077 200,000,000 Earnings per share (in per share) 0.14 0.14 0.25 0.52 Diluted number of shares issued and outstanding 200,356,977 200,160,215 200,611,286 200,063,861 Diluted earnings per share (in per share) 0.14 0.14 0.25 0.51

Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)

thousand 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 Non-current assets Goodwill 667,224 646,793 Intangible assets 248,159 255,330 Property, plant and equipment 45,484 40,469 Financial assets 4,848 4,516 Other assets 3,824 857 Deferred tax assets 496 159 Total non-current assets 970,035 948,124 Current assets Trade receivables 11,560 19,667 Other assets 13,029 7,594 Tax assets 1,513 52 Financial assets 0 4,456 Cash and cash equivalents 550,533 83,531 Total current assets 576,635 115,301 Total assets 1,546,670 1,063,425

Consolidated Balance Sheet (continued) (unaudited)

thousand 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 Equity Issued capital 201,071 201,071 Capital reserve 394,487 366,898 (Accumulated losses)/retained earnings (276,803) (326,854) Hedge reserve 12 (61) Foreign currency translation reserve 1,320 (343) Total equity attributable to shareholders of TeamViewer AG 320,087 240,711 Non-current liabilities Provisions 366 433 Financial liabilities 842,495 440,153 Deferred revenue 6,095 361 Deferred and other liabilities 2,032 1,614 Other financial liabilities 8,769 0 Deferred tax liabilities 29,764 29,186 Total non-current liabilities 889,522 471,747 Current liabilities Provisions 1,893 2,225 Financial liabilities 34,973 82,099 Trade payables 7,272 8,304 Deferred revenue 244,480 214,811 Deferred and other liabilities 41,784 39,120 Other financial liabilities 5,911 29 Tax liabilities 749 4,378 Total current liabilities 337,061 350,966 Total liabilities 1,226,583 822,714 Total equity and liabilities 1,546,670 1,063,425

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (unaudited)

thousand Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before taxation 34,827 46,255 85,389 170,385 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of non-current assets 13,256 11,455 50,918 41,096 Increase/(decrease) in provisions (265) 890 (399) 753 Non-operational foreign exchange (gains)/losses 2,162 (13,199) 15,902 (30,541) Expenses for equity settled share-based compensation (12,875) 14,115 27,590 47,308 Net financial costs 4,998 4,511 18,571 19,935 Change in deferred revenue 15,200 7,349 35,403 2,233 Changes in other net working capital and other 22,746 1,514 4,114 6,785 Income taxes paid (3,634) (8,711) (43,513) (33,417) Cash flows from operating activities 76,415 64,179 193,973 224,536 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for tangible and intangible assets (3,133) (3,387) (15,231) (26,145) Payments for financial assets (310) 0 (310) (51) Payments for acquisitions 0 0 (23,383) (84,053) Cash flows from investing activities (3,443) (3,387) (38,924) (110,249)

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (continued) (unaudited)

thousand Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of borrowings (25,204) (23,845) (77,934) (62,832) Proceeds from borrowings 0 0 400,000 0 Payments for the capital element of lease liabilities (2,236) (1,505) (6,884) (4,863) Interest paid for borrowings and lease liabilities (3,025) (3,234) (14,078) (28,071) Cash flows from financing activities (30,465) (28,584) 301,104 (95,766) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 42,507 32,209 456,154 18,521 Net foreign exchange rate difference 5,758 (1,468) 11,779 (6,082) Net change from cash risk provisioning (223) (179) (930) (61) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 502,491 52,969 83,531 71,153 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 550,533 83,531 550,533 83,531

[1] at constant currencies