24.05.2022 16:46:31
DGAP-News: STS Group AG: Annual General Meeting approves first dividend payment of EUR 0.04
DGAP-News: STS Group AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
STS Group AG: Annual General Meeting approves first dividend payment of EUR 0.04
The shareholders' meeting accepted the proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and for the first time approved a dividend of EUR 0.04 per share for the financial year 2021. This means that a total of EUR 260,000 will be distributed from the balance sheet profit of STS Group AG. The remaining amount of EUR 1,114,000 will be transferred to the revenue reserve to be used for the purpose of planned investments.
In his speech, Alberto Buniato, CEO of STS Group AG, went into detail about the developments in the past financial year and illustrated the growth potential of the Group and the synergies that can be leveraged together with the expertise of the Adler Pelzer Group in the automotive sector, which has been growing for more than three decades: "In summary, we can look back on a satisfactory year in a challenging market environment. In addition, STS Group AG succeeded in achieving a net profit for the first time in the past financial year and thus proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.04 at the Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, we would primarily like to use the available financial resources for the further expansion of the business in order to support the future increase in value of our company."
With a representation of 81.12% of the share capital in the vote, the proposed resolutions of the administration were predominantly adopted with a large majority.
The detailed voting results for the individual agenda items of the Annual General Meeting are available shortly at www.sts.group.
The Company will report on the results of the first half of 2022 with the publication of the half-year figures in August 2022.
24.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STS Group AG
|Kabeler Str. 4
|58099 Hagen
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@sts.group
|Internet:
|https://sts.group
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNU68
|WKN:
|A1TNU6
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1360229
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1360229 24.05.2022
