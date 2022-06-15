DGAP-News: Successful alliance: EasyMotionSkin starts development partnership with international automobile manufacturer

DGAP-News: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Successful alliance: EasyMotionSkin starts development partnership with international automobile manufacturer



15.06.2022 / 09:52

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Successful alliance: EasyMotionSkin starts development partnership with international automobile

manufacturer



Vaduz/Triesen, 15.06 2022. As the "smallest gym in the world", EasyMotionSkin offers a highly developed EMS

training system. After a successful IPO in December 2021, the premium brand from Germany is now

entering into a development partnership with an international automotive group. According to

EasyMotionSkin CEO Jürgen Baltes, the declared goal of the joint efforts is to use synergies and to

advance both premium brands with new knowledge and customer-oriented solutions. "This

partnership opens up forward-looking perspectives for the further development of our product."

With the development partnership, the manufacturer of innovative EMS training systems is taking

another promising step in the dynamic company development. In 2021, the successful participation in

the ESA space mission "Cosmic Kiss" was reported, during which the German astronaut Matthias

Maurer used EasyMotionSkin to train against muscle atrophy and bone loss on the International Space

Station ISS - a project managed by the Center for Space Medicine at the Charité Berlin.

About EASYMOTIONSKIN



As the "smallest gym in the world", EasyMotionSkin offers beginners and athletes a sophisticated EMS

training system. Patented dry electrodes in the EMS suit stimulate up to 90% of the body's muscles

with low-frequency electrical impulses, thus ensuring increased oxygen uptake, performance

enhancement, optimal training effects and regeneration. The basis for this trademarked high-tech

product is the know-how of a leading cardiac physician from Germany as well as recognized studies

that demonstrably prove the positive effects. EasyMotionSkin is a premium product, developed and

produced in Germany. By using digitalization and developing further product innovations,

EasyMotionSkin spans the arc from the innovative fitness system manufacturer to a future-oriented

tech company in the international health and lifestyle industry.



www.easymotionskin.com

Contact:

EasyMotionSkin Tec AG

Jürgen Baltes (CEO)

Schliessa 6

FL-9495 Triesen

Mail:

Vaduz/Triesen, 15.06 2022. As the "smallest gym in the world", EasyMotionSkin offers a highly developed EMStraining system. After a successful IPO in December 2021, the premium brand from Germany is nowentering into a development partnership with an international automotive group. According toEasyMotionSkin CEO Jürgen Baltes, the declared goal of the joint efforts is to use synergies and toadvance both premium brands with new knowledge and customer-oriented solutions. "Thispartnership opens up forward-looking perspectives for the further development of our product."With the development partnership, the manufacturer of innovative EMS training systems is takinganother promising step in the dynamic company development. In 2021, the successful participation inthe ESA space mission "Cosmic Kiss" was reported, during which the German astronaut MatthiasMaurer used EasyMotionSkin to train against muscle atrophy and bone loss on the International SpaceStation ISS - a project managed by the Center for Space Medicine at the Charité Berlin.As the "smallest gym in the world", EasyMotionSkin offers beginners and athletes a sophisticated EMStraining system. Patented dry electrodes in the EMS suit stimulate up to 90% of the body's muscleswith low-frequency electrical impulses, thus ensuring increased oxygen uptake, performanceenhancement, optimal training effects and regeneration. The basis for this trademarked high-techproduct is the know-how of a leading cardiac physician from Germany as well as recognized studiesthat demonstrably prove the positive effects. EasyMotionSkin is a premium product, developed andproduced in Germany. By using digitalization and developing further product innovations,EasyMotionSkin spans the arc from the innovative fitness system manufacturer to a future-orientedtech company in the international health and lifestyle industry.EasyMotionSkin Tec AGJürgen Baltes (CEO)Schliessa 6FL-9495 TriesenMail: ir@ems.ag

15.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

