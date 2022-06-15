|
15.06.2022 09:52:17
DGAP-News: Successful alliance: EasyMotionSkin starts development partnership with international automobile manufacturer
|
DGAP-News: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance
Successful alliance: EasyMotionSkin starts development partnership with international automobile
manufacturer
Vaduz/Triesen, 15.06 2022. As the "smallest gym in the world", EasyMotionSkin offers a highly developed EMS
training system. After a successful IPO in December 2021, the premium brand from Germany is now
entering into a development partnership with an international automotive group. According to
EasyMotionSkin CEO Jürgen Baltes, the declared goal of the joint efforts is to use synergies and to
advance both premium brands with new knowledge and customer-oriented solutions. "This
partnership opens up forward-looking perspectives for the further development of our product."
With the development partnership, the manufacturer of innovative EMS training systems is taking
another promising step in the dynamic company development. In 2021, the successful participation in
the ESA space mission "Cosmic Kiss" was reported, during which the German astronaut Matthias
Maurer used EasyMotionSkin to train against muscle atrophy and bone loss on the International Space
Station ISS - a project managed by the Center for Space Medicine at the Charité Berlin.
About EASYMOTIONSKIN
As the "smallest gym in the world", EasyMotionSkin offers beginners and athletes a sophisticated EMS
training system. Patented dry electrodes in the EMS suit stimulate up to 90% of the body's muscles
with low-frequency electrical impulses, thus ensuring increased oxygen uptake, performance
enhancement, optimal training effects and regeneration. The basis for this trademarked high-tech
product is the know-how of a leading cardiac physician from Germany as well as recognized studies
that demonstrably prove the positive effects. EasyMotionSkin is a premium product, developed and
produced in Germany. By using digitalization and developing further product innovations,
EasyMotionSkin spans the arc from the innovative fitness system manufacturer to a future-oriented
tech company in the international health and lifestyle industry.
www.easymotionskin.com
Contact:
EasyMotionSkin Tec AG
Jürgen Baltes (CEO)
Schliessa 6
FL-9495 Triesen
Mail: ir@ems.ag
15.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EasyMotionSkin Tec AG
|Schliessa 6
|9495 Triesen
|Liechtenstein
|Phone:
|+423 390 00 20
|E-mail:
|info@ems.ag
|Internet:
|easymotionskin.com
|ISIN:
|LI1147158318
|WKN:
|A3C7M8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich (m:access)
|EQS News ID:
|1375925
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1375925 15.06.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EasyMotionSkin Tec AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu EasyMotionSkin Tec AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EasyMotionSkin Tec AG Inhaber-Akt
|14,60
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Leitzinsentscheid der Fed: ATX und DAX legen deutlich zu -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt unternehmen am Mittwoch einen neuen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die asiatischen Indizes schlossen am Mittwoch mit gemischten Vorzeichen.