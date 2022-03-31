DGAP-News: Successful fiscal year 2021: Gateway Real Estate achieves forecast and generated an EBIT adjusted of EUR 105.3 million

DGAP-News: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Real Estate

Successful fiscal year 2021: Gateway Real Estate achieves forecast and generated an EBIT adjusted of EUR 105.3 million



31.03.2022 / 07:00

- EBIT adjusted amounted to EUR 105.3 million in the fiscal year 2021

- Earnings before taxes (EBT) reached EUR 70.2 million in the fiscal year 2021

- Current GDV (gross development volume) amounts to more than EUR 7 billion

- Business activities remain virtually unaffected by Covid-19 pandemic

- First outstanding low Sustainalytics ESG risk rating

- Forecast for the fiscal year 2022: EBIT adjusted of EUR 125 - 140 million and earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 70 - 85 million

Berlin, 31 March 2022. Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7), one of the leading German listed developers of residential real estate and urban quarters using only resource-saving wooden construction method, published its annual report for the fiscal year 2021 today.

The company successfully met the communicated full-year guidance for fiscal 2021. Thus, in the past fiscal year 2021, the company generated EBIT adjusted of EUR 105.3 million (previous year: EUR 142.4 million) and earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 70.2 million (previous year: EUR 116.7 million).

In the fiscal year 2021, the strategic further development towards a stronger focus on residential property development continued to be successfully implemented. Following the activities in the Commercial Properties Development business area were almost sold except for three commercial properties development projects in Berlin, the company succeeded in acquiring five large, inner-city development projects for residential real estate in the last fiscal year. In the future, the company will continue to focus on the development of residential properties and urban quarters. Gross development volume (GDV) amounts to more than EUR 7 billion as of December 31, 2021.

In all project developments, the major emphasis is on the issue of sustainability. The construction of the buildings on the development sites is solely based on resource-saving wood construction methods and all properties comply with at least one of the recognized sustainability standards, such as the Gold Standard requirements as introduced by the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB). Gateway's sustainability activities were awarded a rating of "low ESG risk", score of 16.3, by the Sustainalytics rating agency at the end of the past year 2021. This puts Gateway in the top 5% of all Real Estate Development companies right from the start.

For the fiscal year 2022, the company expects an EBIT adjusted of EUR 125-140 million and earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 70-85 million. The main drivers for business development this year are planned sales in the context of forward sale transactions in the Residential Properties Development segment.

Tobias Meibom, CFO of Gateway Real Estate AG, comments: "The figures of the fiscal year 2021 demonstrate, that our company is able to generate very good figures despite the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic."

