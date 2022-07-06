DGAP-News: Supervisory Board appoints Sabine Mlnarsky as Chief Human Resources Officer of Commerzbank

DGAP-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

Supervisory Board appoints Sabine Mlnarsky as Chief Human Resources Officer of Commerzbank



06.07.2022 / 10:42

Assumption of responsibility for Group Human Resources as of 1 January 2023

Chief Risk Officer Marcus Chromik to fulfil contract until end of 2023

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank appointed Sabine Mlnarsky to the Board of Managing Directors of the Bank with effect from 1 January 2023. She will assume responsibility for the Group Human Resources division. As Chief Human Resources Officer and Labour Relations Director she is succeeding Sabine Schmittroth, who, in line with her personal life planning, is leaving Commerzbank when her contract expires at the end of 2022.

Sabine Mlnarsky has more than two decades of experience in the field of human resources and is joining Commerzbank from Austrias Erste Group Bank AG. At the central institution of the Austrian savings bank sector, the 47-year-old lawyer has headed the human resources area since 2016. She thus returned to the company where she had embarked on her career in HR management in 2001, before she was responsible for human resources at the Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines in the years 2013 to 2016.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank, Helmut Gottschalk, said of her appointment to the Board of Managing Directors: We are pleased that with Ms Mlnarsky we have acquired a manager who is both experienced and dynamic, someone who is not only highly familiar with our industry, but who has also demonstrated her extensive abilities in periods of transition. She will bring fresh impetus to the human resources work at Commerzbank while developing new prospects for working in the Bank and reinforce the sense of optimism in the company and enhance the image of Commerzbank as an employer. At the same time, the Supervisory Board would like to thank Ms Schmittroth for her services to the company in various functions over the course of nearly four decades and wishes her all the very best in the next phase of her life.

At todays meeting, Chief Risk Officer Marcus Chromik also informed the Supervisory Board that he intends to fulfil his management contract, which runs until the end of 2023, but, in line with his personal life planning, will not accept a possible offer of an extension to his contract. On this, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Helmut Gottschalk said: We respect the decision on the part of Mr Chromik, which he has been considering for a long time now. After then 14 years in the Bank and 8 years as a member of the Board of Managing Directors, he would like to start a new chapter in his professional life. The sense of mutual appreciation is great, and we look forward to the remaining collaboration. By informing the Supervisory Board at this early stage, we now have clarity and planning security for an orderly transition in this important function.

