|
10.03.2022 12:00:04
DGAP-News: Supervisory Board extends contracts of Rolf Habben Jansen and Mark Frese
|
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Supervisory Board extends contracts of Rolf Habben Jansen and Mark Frese
The Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has agreed to an early extension of the contract of Rolf Habben Jansen, it's Chief Executive Officer, until 31 March 2027. The contract of Mark Frese, Chief Financial Officer, was extended by five years, until 30 November 2027.
Rolf Habben Jansen is a member of the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd since 1 April 2014. He is Chief Executive Officer (CEO) since 1 July 2014.
"Rolf Habben Jansen has led Hapag-Lloyd successfully through challenging times. Today Hapag-Lloyd is one of the most profitable companies in the industry. The supervisory board is convinced that the company will continue its profitable growth under the successful leadership of Rolf Habben Jansen", says Michael Behrendt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG.
Mark Frese was appointed to the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG effective 25 November 2019. Since 1 March 2020, he has been Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.
"Mark Frese has done an excellent job over the past three years. During his tenure, Hapag-Lloyd has further improved its profitability and optimised its balance sheet structure. It is also due to him that Hapag-Lloyd has a very healthy financial and asset base. This is an important prerequisite for the implementation of the strategic goals", adds Michael Behrendt.
About Hapag-Lloyd
Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126
10.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1299599
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1299599 10.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!