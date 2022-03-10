DGAP-News: Supervisory Board extends contracts of Rolf Habben Jansen and Mark Frese

DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Supervisory Board extends contracts of Rolf Habben Jansen and Mark Frese



10.03.2022 / 12:00

The Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has agreed to an early extension of the contract of Rolf Habben Jansen, it's Chief Executive Officer, until 31 March 2027. The contract of Mark Frese, Chief Financial Officer, was extended by five years, until 30 November 2027.

Rolf Habben Jansen is a member of the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd since 1 April 2014. He is Chief Executive Officer (CEO) since 1 July 2014.

"Rolf Habben Jansen has led Hapag-Lloyd successfully through challenging times. Today Hapag-Lloyd is one of the most profitable companies in the industry. The supervisory board is convinced that the company will continue its profitable growth under the successful leadership of Rolf Habben Jansen", says Michael Behrendt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

Mark Frese was appointed to the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG effective 25 November 2019. Since 1 March 2020, he has been Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

"Mark Frese has done an excellent job over the past three years. During his tenure, Hapag-Lloyd has further improved its profitability and optimised its balance sheet structure. It is also due to him that Hapag-Lloyd has a very healthy financial and asset base. This is an important prerequisite for the implementation of the strategic goals", adds Michael Behrendt.

About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 253 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 14,100 employees and 421 offices in 137 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 3.1 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 126 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

