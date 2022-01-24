|
24.01.2022 07:00:10
DGAP-News: Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG Retains Greg Hamilton as Chief Executive Officer Through Development of Epi proColon 'Next-Gen' Colorectal Cancer Screening Test
|
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG Retains Greg Hamilton as Chief Executive Officer Through Development of Epi proColon "Next-Gen" Colorectal Cancer Screening Test
Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (U.S.A.), January 24, 2022 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY), the German-American cancer molecular diagnostics company, announced today that the Supervisory Board retained Greg Hamilton as Chief Executive Officer through December 31, 2025. Mr. Hamilton has been CEO of Epigenomics AG since mid-2016 and will continue to lead the company through the development, FDA approval and commercialization of the company's Epi proColon "Next-Gen" Colorectal Cancer (CRC) screening test.
Mr. Hamilton, (51), has been instrumental in working with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to establish clear reimbursement requirements for future blood-based CRC tests. Based upon the efforts of Epigenomics, CMS has issued a National Coverage Determination (NCD) for blood-based CRC screening that gives Epigenomics a clear path to develop a commercially successful next generation product. Prior to joining Epigenomics, Mr. Hamilton was Chief Executive Officer & Director of AltheaDx Inc., Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Enigma Diagnostics Inc., Vice President of Operations and Finance at Third Wave Technologies Inc. and Vice President of Operations at Hologic Inc. He has been responsible for multiple FDA-approved products including a Human Papillomavirus (HPV) High Risk Screening assay and the first ever cleared HPV genotyping assay. Mr. Hamilton received his MBA from the University of Chicago and his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Purdue University.
"Securing Greg's leadership through the development, clinical trial, FDA approval and commercialization of Epi proColon's "Next-Gen" CRC test, which has already advanced substantially since mid of last year, was a priority for the Supervisory Board," said Heino von Prondzynski, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "His experience and strategic vision make him ideally suited to grow the company into a cancer diagnostics leader."
"I'm thrilled and honored to continue to lead Epigenomics toward our goal of becoming a leader in blood-based CRC screening," said Mr. Hamilton. "Epigenomics has always been a pioneer in liquid biopsy and now we get the chance to use all of our experience to deliver a product that will immediately receive reimbursement upon FDA approval."
About Epigenomics
For further information please visit www.epigenomics.com.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Epigenomics legal disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Epigenomics AG to be materially different from any expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
24.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Epigenomics AG
|Geneststraße 5
|10829 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 24345-0
|Fax:
|+49 30 24345-555
|E-mail:
|ir@epigenomics.com
|Internet:
|www.epigenomics.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2184
|WKN:
|A3H218
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1271515
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1271515 24.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!