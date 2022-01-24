DGAP-News: Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG Retains Greg Hamilton as Chief Executive Officer Through Development of Epi proColon 'Next-Gen' Colorectal Cancer Screening Test

DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG Retains Greg Hamilton as Chief Executive Officer Through Development of Epi proColon 'Next-Gen' Colorectal Cancer Screening Test



24.01.2022 / 07:00

Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG Retains Greg Hamilton as Chief Executive Officer Through Development of Epi proColon "Next-Gen" Colorectal Cancer Screening Test

Greg Hamilton retained as CEO through 2025

Appointment underscores Epigenomics' commitment to the company's enhanced blood-based colorectal cancer screening test, Epi proColon "Next-Gen", which provides a large untapped opportunity in the cancer screening market

Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (U.S.A.), January 24, 2022 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY), the German-American cancer molecular diagnostics company, announced today that the Supervisory Board retained Greg Hamilton as Chief Executive Officer through December 31, 2025. Mr. Hamilton has been CEO of Epigenomics AG since mid-2016 and will continue to lead the company through the development, FDA approval and commercialization of the company's Epi proColon "Next-Gen" Colorectal Cancer (CRC) screening test.

Mr. Hamilton, (51), has been instrumental in working with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to establish clear reimbursement requirements for future blood-based CRC tests. Based upon the efforts of Epigenomics, CMS has issued a National Coverage Determination (NCD) for blood-based CRC screening that gives Epigenomics a clear path to develop a commercially successful next generation product. Prior to joining Epigenomics, Mr. Hamilton was Chief Executive Officer & Director of AltheaDx Inc., Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Enigma Diagnostics Inc., Vice President of Operations and Finance at Third Wave Technologies Inc. and Vice President of Operations at Hologic Inc. He has been responsible for multiple FDA-approved products including a Human Papillomavirus (HPV) High Risk Screening assay and the first ever cleared HPV genotyping assay. Mr. Hamilton received his MBA from the University of Chicago and his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Purdue University.

"Securing Greg's leadership through the development, clinical trial, FDA approval and commercialization of Epi proColon's "Next-Gen" CRC test, which has already advanced substantially since mid of last year, was a priority for the Supervisory Board," said Heino von Prondzynski, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "His experience and strategic vision make him ideally suited to grow the company into a cancer diagnostics leader."

"I'm thrilled and honored to continue to lead Epigenomics toward our goal of becoming a leader in blood-based CRC screening," said Mr. Hamilton. "Epigenomics has always been a pioneer in liquid biopsy and now we get the chance to use all of our experience to deliver a product that will immediately receive reimbursement upon FDA approval."



About Epigenomics

Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood testing for the early detection of cancer. Based on its proprietary biomarker technology for the detection of methylated DNA, Epigenomics develops and markets blood tests for various cancer indications with high unmet medical need. Epigenomics' lead product is the blood test Epi proColon(R) for the early detection of colorectal cancer. Epi proColon is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is marketed in the United States and Europe as well as other selected countries. HCCBloodTest, a blood test for the detection of liver cancer, have received the CE Mark for marketing in Europe.

For further information please visit www.epigenomics.com.

