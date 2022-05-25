|
DGAP-News: Supplement to the press release from 02.05.2022 - Highlight Group with positive sales and earnings growth in fiscal year 2021
|
DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Supplement to the press release from 02.05.2022
There have been no changes to the already published consolidated income statement in the preliminary version subsequent to the audit.
In the consolidated statement of financial position, a foreign currency adjustment was made to the goodwill of Sport1 Medien AG (formerly Constantin Medien AG) from 2018 following the audit. This adjustment entry of CHF 14.1 million was charged to equity and resulted in a restatement of the previous year 2020. The amendments required for this restatement are described in detail in Note 2.3 on page 97 of this Annual Report. In accordance with the corrections made, the balances on the balance sheet items "Goodwill" and "Equity" had to be adjusted compared with the preliminary version published on May 2.
