+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
25.05.2022 18:30:04

DGAP-News: Supplement to the press release from 02.05.2022 - Highlight Group with positive sales and earnings growth in fiscal year 2021

DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Supplement to the press release from 02.05.2022 - Highlight Group with positive sales and earnings growth in fiscal year 2021

25.05.2022 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Supplement to the press release from 02.05.2022
Highlight Group with positive sales and earnings growth in fiscal year 2021

Pratteln, May 25, 2022 The audited Annual Report 2021 is available for download as of today at www.highlight-communications.ch and replaces the preliminary version of the Annual Report published on May 2, which was still unaudited at that time but had been approved by the auditors.

There have been no changes to the already published consolidated income statement in the preliminary version subsequent to the audit.

In the consolidated statement of financial position, a foreign currency adjustment was made to the goodwill of Sport1 Medien AG (formerly Constantin Medien AG) from 2018 following the audit. This adjustment entry of CHF 14.1 million was charged to equity and resulted in a restatement of the previous year 2020. The amendments required for this restatement are described in detail in Note 2.3 on page 97 of this Annual Report. In accordance with the corrections made, the balances on the balance sheet items "Goodwill" and "Equity" had to be adjusted compared with the preliminary version published on May 2.

 

The Highlight Group at a glance    
Group figures (IFRS)      
       
CHF million 2021 2020 Change in %
Sales 508.2 414.6 22.6
EBIT 28.6 25.6 11.7
Consolidated net profit
(after taxes)		 15.4 12.0 28.4
Net profit attributable to shareholders 14.8 12.2 21.5
Earnings per share (in CHF) 0.26 0.21 23.8
Segment revenue      
Film 331.5 261.3 26.8
Sports- and Event-Marketing 68.4 61.5 11.2
Sports 108.3 91.8 18.1
Segment earnings      
Film 15.9 13.3 19.6
Sports- and Event-Marketing 27.3 27.2 0.1
Sports -7.7 -9.0 n/a
       
CHF million Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020
(Restated)		 Change in %
Total assets 674.5 652.2 3.5
Equity 196.1 198.0 1.0
Equity ratio (%) 29.1 30.4 -1.3 points
Financial liabilities 190.6 172.7 10.4
Cash and cash equivalents 48.3 48.2 0.3
 
       
For further information:

Highlight Communications AG		      
Investor Relations      
Netzibodenstrasse 23b      
CH-4133 Pratteln BL      
Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91      
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch      

25.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
Internet: www.hlcom.ch
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1361697

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1361697  25.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1361697&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Highlight Communications AGmehr Nachrichten