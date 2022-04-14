DGAP-News: SURTECO GROUP SE: Consolidated net profit of 47.8 million in 2021 at historic high. Planned dividend payment of 1.00 means an increase in payout of 25 %.

DGAP-News: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Annual Report



SURTECO GROUP SE: Consolidated net profit of 47.8 million in 2021 at historic high. Planned dividend payment of 1.00 means an increase in payout of 25 %.

- Earnings per share at 3.08 after 2.17 in the previous year

- Sales in 2022 projected at 730 to 750 million. EBIT between 55 and 65 million is expected.

Buttenwiesen, 14 April 2022 - The sales of the SURTECO group increased by 21 % in the business year 2021 to 757.1 million (2020: 627.0 million). This figure even significantly exceeded the level before the COVID-19 pandemic. Although there was a steady increase in the cost of materials, it was only possible to pass some of these costs on and with a time lag, the Group generated EBIT of 72.5 million (+57 %) in the business year 2021. The consolidated net profit climbed by 42 % to the historic high of 47.8 million. Against this background, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board will submit a proposal to the Annual General Meeting of SURTECO GROUP SE on 7 June 2022 - which is again being held as a virtual meeting - that a dividend payment of 1.00 per share be made. This corresponds to a payout ratio for the consolidated net profit of around 32 %.

"The business year 2021 was the most profitable year in the company history of SURTECO. In view of the devastating conflict in Europe and huge price rises for raw materials, there is however little likelihood of this success being repeated in 2022," commented Wolfgang Moyses, Chairman of the Management Board of SURTECO GROUP SE.

Continued high quality of the balance sheet

While the balance sheet total eased slightly to 795.1 million (2020: 798.8 million), equity went up by 11 % to 413.7 million (2020: 373.3 million). On 31 December 2021, SURTECO posted an equity ratio of 52.0 % (2020: 46.7 %). Net financial debt rose slightly to 152.6 million (2020: 144.7 million) while the level of debt came down from 38.8 % to 36.9 %. Owing to the high cost of raw materials and stockpiling to ensure ongoing production, working capital went up from 99.6 million in 2020 to 151.8 million at year-end 2021.

First quarter and outlook for 2022:

SURTECO preliminary figures indicate that sales revenues increased significantly compared with the previous year in the first quarter of 2022. Group sales increased by 13 % to approximately 213 million (2021: 188.5 million). As a result of the significantly elevated cost of materials, preliminary EBIT is approximately 20 million less than the year-earlier value of 21.5 million. The dramatic conflict between Russia and Ukraine means that the capacity for making a forecast about the future is significantly constrained. The company is currently projecting sales of 730 to 750 million for the entire year 2022. Group EBIT is expected in the corridor between 55 and 65 million.

You will find the Annual Report for the year 2021 and other information about SURTECO GROUP SE on the Internet at www.surteco.com. The final quarterly report Q1-2022 will be published on 29 April 2022.

Contact:

SURTECO GROUP SE Martin Miller

Investor Relations and Press Office

T +49 8274 9988-508

F +49 8274 9988-505 www.surteco.com

ir@surteco.com

Profile of SURTECO

SURTECO GROUP SE with registered office in Buttenwiesen is a mid-sized holding company with international operations. The company listed on the stock exchange combines leading national and international brands for surface technology under one roof. The comprehensive product portfolio includes papers printed with decor designs, impregnated materials, release papers, decorative flat foils and edgebandings based on specialist technical papers and plastics. This portfolio is complemented by skirtings made of plastics, technical extrusions (profiles) for industry, and roller shutter systems. With more than 3,000 employees at 22 production sites worldwide, the Group generates annual sales of around EUR 757 million in 2021. 25 % of these sales are generated in Germany, 47 % in European countries outside Germany and a further 28 % in America, Asia and Australia. Customers of the SURTECO Group primarily come from the wood-based, flooring and furniture industries, as well as from interior design.

The shares in SURTECO GROUP SE are listed on the official market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges under the ticker symbol SUR and ISIN DE0005176903. They are also traded on the stock markets in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart.

Important indicators of SURTECO GROUP SE (in million)

2020 2021 Variation Consolidated sales 627.0 757.1 +21 - of which Decoratives 451.7 549.3 +22 - of whic Profiles 106.3 136.5 +28 - of which Technicals 69.1 71.2 +3 Foreign sales in % 73 75 +2 pts. EBITDA 88.3 114.8 +30 EBIT 1 46.1 72.5 +57 - of which Decoratives 38.9 62.3 +60 - of which Profiles 10.3 12.7 +24 - of which Technicals 5.2 5.6 +7 EBT 43.3 70.0 +62 Consolidated net profit 33.7 47.8 +42 Earnings per share in 2 2.17 3.08 +42 Dividend per share in 3 0.80 1.00 +25 Cash flow from current business operations 82.7 43.8 -47 Free cash flow 52.0 13.1 -75

(1) Difference to balance of segment earnings due to internal clearing

(2) Based on a number of shares amounting to 15,505,731

(3) Proposal of Supervisory Board and Management Board