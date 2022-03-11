|
11.03.2022 08:00:03
DGAP-News: SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB joins the United Nations Global Compact initiative
|
DGAP-News: SYNLAB AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
SYNLAB joins the United Nations Global Compact initiative - the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative
SYNLAB, Europe's leading medical diagnostic services provider, is pleased to announce that we have joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative - a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. Together with more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories SYNLAB will take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
SYNLAB's membership in the UN Global Compact initiative underlines and goes hand in hand with our global ESG priorities:
- SYNLAB: Green: reducing the environmental impact of every test SYNLAB delivers and supporting its global ambition of carbon neutrality and environmental protection.
- SYNLAB: Care: creating the greatest positive outcomes in the communities in which SYNLAB works through innovative, high-quality diagnostics and empowering its diverse employees.
- SYNLAB: Citizenship: operating with the highest standards of governance and compliance in order to be a responsible corporate citizen.
"It is our mission to provide actionable diagnostic information for healthy lives and well-being for all. By joining the UN Global Compact initiative, we follow our mission and highlight our commitment and contribution to a sustainable and inclusive global market. Together we set ground for stable future societies where business can succeed and benefit all its stakeholders.", said Mathieu Floreani, CEO of SYNLAB Group.
11.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SYNLAB AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 1701183753
|E-mail:
|ir@synlab.com
|Internet:
|www.synlab.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2TSL71
|WKN:
|A2TSL7
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1300071
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1300071 11.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!