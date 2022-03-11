DGAP-News: SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB joins the United Nations Global Compact initiative

DGAP-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB joins the United Nations Global Compact initiative



11.03.2022 / 08:00

SYNLAB joins the United Nations Global Compact initiative - the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative

SYNLAB joins the United Nations Global Compact initiative, demonstrating its commitment to taking responsible business actions and promoting well-being for all

SYNLAB, Europe's leading medical diagnostic services provider, is pleased to announce that we have joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative - a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. Together with more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories SYNLAB will take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

SYNLAB's membership in the UN Global Compact initiative underlines and goes hand in hand with our global ESG priorities:

- SYNLAB: Green: reducing the environmental impact of every test SYNLAB delivers and supporting its global ambition of carbon neutrality and environmental protection.

- SYNLAB: Care: creating the greatest positive outcomes in the communities in which SYNLAB works through innovative, high-quality diagnostics and empowering its diverse employees.

- SYNLAB: Citizenship: operating with the highest standards of governance and compliance in order to be a responsible corporate citizen.

"It is our mission to provide actionable diagnostic information for healthy lives and well-being for all. By joining the UN Global Compact initiative, we follow our mission and highlight our commitment and contribution to a sustainable and inclusive global market. Together we set ground for stable future societies where business can succeed and benefit all its stakeholders.", said Mathieu Floreani, CEO of SYNLAB Group.



Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world and is a call to companies to align operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption.



