11.03.2022 08:00:03

DGAP-News: SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB joins the United Nations Global Compact initiative

DGAP-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB joins the United Nations Global Compact initiative

11.03.2022 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SYNLAB joins the United Nations Global Compact initiative - the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative

  • SYNLAB joins the United Nations Global Compact initiative, demonstrating its commitment to taking responsible business actions and promoting well-being for all

SYNLAB, Europe's leading medical diagnostic services provider, is pleased to announce that we have joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative - a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. Together with more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories SYNLAB will take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

SYNLAB's membership in the UN Global Compact initiative underlines and goes hand in hand with our global ESG priorities:

- SYNLAB: Green: reducing the environmental impact of every test SYNLAB delivers and supporting its global ambition of carbon neutrality and environmental protection.

- SYNLAB: Care: creating the greatest positive outcomes in the communities in which SYNLAB works through innovative, high-quality diagnostics and empowering its diverse employees.

- SYNLAB: Citizenship: operating with the highest standards of governance and compliance in order to be a responsible corporate citizen.

"It is our mission to provide actionable diagnostic information for healthy lives and well-being for all. By joining the UN Global Compact initiative, we follow our mission and highlight our commitment and contribution to a sustainable and inclusive global market. Together we set ground for stable future societies where business can succeed and benefit all its stakeholders.", said Mathieu Floreani, CEO of SYNLAB Group.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world and is a call to companies to align operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption.


For more information:

Media contact:
Diana Tabor, FTI Consulting      		 +49 (0) 151 46693856
Media-Contact@synlab.com
Investor contact:
Mark Reinhard, SYNLAB		 +49 (0) 170 118 3753
Mark.Reinhard@synlab.com
 


About SYNLAB

  • SYNLAB, (ISIN: DE000A2TSL71, SYMBOL: SYAB) is the largest European clinical laboratory and medical diagnostic services company and offers a full range of innovative and reliable medical diagnostics for patients, practising doctors and clinics.
  • Providing the leading level of service within the industry, SYNLAB is the partner of choice for diagnostics in human and veterinary medicine. The Group continuously innovates medical diagnostic services for the benefit of patients and customers.
  • SYNLAB operates in 36 countries across four continents and holds leading positions in most markets. More than 20,000 employees, including over 1,200 medical experts, as well as a large number of other specialists such as biologists, chemists and laboratory technicians, contribute every day to the Group's worldwide success. SYNLAB carries out ~500 million laboratory tests per year and achieved revenues of EUR 2.6 billion in 2020.
  • More information can be found on www.synlab.com

11.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 1701183753
E-mail: ir@synlab.com
Internet: www.synlab.com/
ISIN: DE000A2TSL71
WKN: A2TSL7
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1300071

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1300071  11.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1300071&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SYNLAB AGmehr Nachrichten