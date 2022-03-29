|
29.03.2022 08:00:07
DGAP-News: SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB partners with OncoDNA to provide comprehensive biomarker testing for cancer therapy selection in Germany
|
DGAP-News: SYNLAB AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance/Market launch
SYNLAB partners with OncoDNA to provide comprehensive biomarker testing for cancer therapy selection in Germany
SYNLAB, Europe's leading medical diagnostics services provider, and OncoDNA, a genomic and theranostic company specializing in precision medicine for the treatment of cancer and genetic diseases, announce a partnership to provide oncologists with the high-quality, pan-cancer OncoDEEP(R) biomarker test in Germany. The comprehensive test helps to predict patient responses to a wide range of approved and experimental cancer therapies, further expanding SYNLAB's offering in personalised diagnostics and precision medicine in the field of oncology.
The test, which is covered by both private and public health insurance in Germany, is based on the analysis of over 600 genes and also includes the measurement of complex genomic signatures such as homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), tumor mutational burden (TMB), microsatellite instability (MSI) and loss of heterozygosity (LOH). All with the aim of determining whether a patient may be eligible for targeted treatment or immunotherapy. In certain cancer types, such as HER2-positive breast cancer, immunohistochemistry (IHC) analyses will also be performed to measure protein expression and reveal patients eligibility to anti-cancer drugs.
Dr. Christian Mayer, head of human genetics, pathology and cytology at SYNLAB Germany, underlines the innovative aspect of the new test: "OncoDEEP is a real asset for oncology diagnostics offering in Germany. Particularly in comparison to a single biomarker test, the chance to comprehensively test and predict patient responses to a variety of treatments provides significant benefit to patients and doctors and ultimately delivers accurate decision support on the most effective treatment options."
Bernard Courtieu, CEO of OncoDNA, agrees and sees broad value in the new partnership: "We are delighted to transfer our OncoDEEP technology to further enhance SYNLAB in the field of molecular diagnostics for clinical oncology. Biomarker testing has the potential to improve patient outcomes and health quality. Improving access to these tests should be a priority worldwide. This collaboration will further support the uptake of precision medicine across Germany."
