DGAP-News: TAG Immobilien AG concludes 2021 financial year successfully and sets course for future growth prospects
TAG Immobilien AG concludes 2021 financial year successfully and sets course for future growth prospects
- FFO I increased by more than 5% year-on-year (EUR 182.0m vs. EUR 172.6m); EPRA NTA per share up by approx. 16% to EUR 25.54 vs. EUR 21.95 reported at 31 December 2020
- Dividend per share proposal for FY 2021 at EUR 0.93 (from EUR 0.92) due to FFO I 2021 reaching the upper end of the guidance
- Introducing FFO II as a key metric to reflect the evolution of TAG's Polish business activities: new FFO II guidance for 2022 of EUR 247-253m (up by 32% vs. EUR 188.8m in 2021)
- Expansion of Poland footprint: Acquisition of ROBYG development platform with a pipeline of c. 25,500 units to create Poland's leading residential landlord - antitrust clearance received, closing expected on 31 March 2022
- Second investment grade credit ranking obtained: BBB- with stable outlook awarded by S&P Global
- TAG firms up ESG strategy and quantifies path to decarbonization - moderate level of current carbon emissions and related capex requirements to ensure an efficient and value maximizing investment program
Hamburg, 15 March 2022
TAG Immobilien AG (TAG) today published its 2021 Annual Report, reporting on another successful financial year. TAG COO Claudia Hoyer comments: "2021 has been another very successful year for TAG in operational as well as financial terms despite the continued challenges imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic which demonstrates the resilience of TAG's business model and its leading market position for affordable housing in Germany as well as its growing business in Poland. We have also set course in relation to key future aspects of our business in the last year, such as the firm establishment and quantification of TAG's path to decarbonisation, which is a key component of our ESG strategy. We are pleased to see our portfolio on a very good way in terms of its CO2 footprint and related capex requirements going forward. Moreover, we are very proud of the performance, contribution and loyalty of our employees in 2021."
Successful business operations
At EUR 25.54, net asset value in the form of EPRA net tangible assets (NTA per share) was approximately 16% above the level of EUR 21.95 reported at 31 December 2020. The result from portfolio valuation contributed significantly to this development. The total year-on-year portfolio value growth was 10.0% (of which 9.0% from valuation gains and 1.0% from investments). As of the reporting date, TAG's residential portfolio is valued at an average of around EUR 1,200 per sqm or a 5.3% gross yield.
At 43.2%, the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio as at 31 December 2021 is below the target LTV of 45.0%. The average interest rate on financial debt decreased from 1.5% to 1.4% in 2021, with an average remaining maturity of 6.3 (previous year: 6.8) years.
TAG's annual like-for-like rental growth of 1.5% and 1.3% (including vacancy reduction) was around previous year's figures of 1.4% and 1.5% respectively. In Q4 2021, vacancy in the Group's residential units was reduced by 30bps to 5.4% compared to 5.3% at the beginning of the year.
The FFO I and dividend guidance for the 2022 financial year, as published in November 2021, remains unchanged as follows:
- FFO I: EUR 188-192m (EUR 1.30 per share, based on 146.4m shares outstanding)
- Dividend per share: EUR 0.98
Furthermore, and for the first time, TAG is introducing guidance on FFO II, defined as FFO I plus net income from sales in Germany and the results from operations in Poland, for 2022 in order to reflect the strong cash flow generation characteristics of its residential business in Poland, which is EUR 247-253m (EUR 1.71 per share, based on 146.4m shares outstanding) for 2022. As currently a material net income from sales in Germany is not planned, the main reason for this expected strong year on year increase by 32% will be the results from TAG's existing Polish platforms Vantage (full FY 2022) and ROBYG (expected to contribute to FFO II from April 2022 onwards).
Acquisition of ROBYG platform and update on TAG Poland
"With the acquisition of ROBYG S.A., TAG has successfully secured substantial value creation potential for the years ahead. We are convinced about the fundamental prospects of the Polish residential segment which is characterised by structural market undersupply.", says Martin Thiel, CFO of TAG. "This will put TAG into the fortunate position to show attractive growth across our key metrics even despite the still very stable, but extremely competitive acquisition market in Germany."
In the 2021 financial year, TAG successfully handed over in Poland 575 build-to-sell units, which is slightly above guidance of c. 550 units (719 in financial year 2020). This resulted in EUR 63.4m revenues from sale of property. The result from operations in Poland, as a contribution to FFO II, amounted to EUR 6.7m (EUR 9.1m in financial year 2020). In 2021, the focus of business activities was still on sales. Rental income from build-to-hold units starting to contribute to earnings substantially from 2023/2024 onwards.
Fostering the ESG and decarbonization strategy for sustainable business development
In 2021, TAG systematically continued the sustainability activities it has been pursuing for years. Besides professional corporate governance and social targets, the reduction of carbon emissions is a clear target of TAG's effort for a sustainable business development. The decarbonization strategy includes maintenance and modernization needs as well as the entire supply chain and materials with internal emission control.
Current annual carbon emission levels of TAG's portfolio of 31.9 kg CO2/sqm in 2019 are already below average of other leading housing companies active in Germany. Approximately 60% of TAG's residential units feature an energy certification of C or better. Furthermore, TAG is determined to reduce the emission footprint further to less than 28 kg/sqm by 2025 and less than 22 kg/sqm by 2030. The long-term target is a reduction to less than 7 kg/sqm by 2045. This will be achieved by a sustainable investment programme with a total volume of c. EUR 690m to be invested until 2045. This translates into future capex requirements of on average c. EUR 19 per sqm annually (current capex of c. EUR 13-14 per sqm p.a.).
"We are pleased to report a leading position of TAG in relation to the challenge of decarbonization to our stakeholders which highlights the quality of our portfolio in terms of sustainability. This will enable TAG to not only be one of the leading companies on the path of decarbonization, but to also do this is in an efficient and value maximizing manner as our shareholders would expect from TAG.", adds Claudia Hoyer.
To further complete its ESG activities, TAG is currently working on a sustainable finance framework which is expected to be published by March 2022. TAG's sustainability report 2021, with further details on ESG activities and targets will be published on 21 April 2022.
Update on TAG management
TAG's support for people in the Ukraine
Please refer to the presentation published today and TAG's Annual Report 2021 at https://www.tag-ag.com/en/investor-relations/financial-statements/annual-reports for further details on the past financial year.
Key figures for the 2021 financial year and as at 31 December 2021
