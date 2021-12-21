DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: Personnel change on the Management Board of TAKKT AG

DGAP-News: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Personnel

TAKKT AG: Personnel change on the Management Board of TAKKT AG



21.12.2021 / 21:41

Personnel change on the Management Board of TAKKT AG

Tobias Flaitz, member of the Management Board of TAKKT AG, will resign from his position at his own request at the end of 2021 to pursue new professional challenges

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Thomas Schmidt and the Supervisory Board thank Tobias Flaitz for the successful development and expansion of the Web-focused Comme rce segment and the strategic shaping of the digital transformation of the TAKKT Group

Management Board consists of CEO Maria Zesch and CFO Dr. Claude Tomaszewski in the future

Stuttgart, Germany, December 21, 2021. Tobias Flaitz, the TAKKT AG Management Board member responsible for the Web-focused Commerce segment and the digital transformation, will leave the company at his own request at the end of the year to pursue new professional challenges. The Management Board of TAKKT AG will thus consist of CEO Maria Zesch and CFO Dr. Claude Tomaszewski in the future.



The change is related to the Group's organizational realignment as part of the ongoing transformation of the company. The existing segments Omnichannel Commerce and Web-focused Commerce will be divided into three operating divisions and various Group functions.



"We regret Tobias Flaitz's decision and thank him for his outstanding work and extraordinary commitment," said Thomas Schmidt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TAKKT AG and Chairman of the Management Board of Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH. "He played a key role in shaping the strategy of the TAKKT Group and successfully established and expanded the digital Web-focused Commerce segment. The company will continue on this path after his departure."



TAKKT CEO Maria Zesch adds, "Tobias has made a decisive contribution to the strategic direction of the company. Together, we worked out the dissolution of the previous segment strategy into an integrated approach for the TAKKT Group. I would like to express my sincere thanks for his great commitment. We all wish him every success and all the best for the future."



Tobias Flaitz's achievements include the establishment and expansion of the Web-focused Commerce segment and the successful management of eleven companies with 16 brands in Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and the US during the Covid 19 pandemic.



"Having driven the digital transformation at TAKKT and today being able to look at a fundamentally new, forward-looking set-up makes me proud and grateful," said Tobias Flaitz. "This successful strategic change was only possible thanks to the good interaction on the Management Board and the enthusiasm and commitment of my team."

Personal details:

Tobias Flaitz was appointed as a member of the Management Board of TAKKT AG on June 1, 2020 and is responsible for the web-focused commerce segment and the digital transformation of TAKKT Group. Previously, he led the business of SEDO, global market leader in domain commerce, as CEO and held various positions at Hubert Burda Media, most recently as Director B2B Development. Other professional stations include the strategy consultancies Accenture and Booz Allen Hamilton. The engineering graduate holds a master's degree in Chemical Process Engineering from the University of Stuttgart and an MBA from the University of St. Gallen.

About TAKKT AG

TAKKT AG is the leading B2B distance seller for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented in more than 25 countries with its business units KAISER+KRAFT, ratioform, National Business Furniture, Displays2Go, Newport, Hubert and Central. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than a million products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers. The largest shareholder is Haniel with a share of 50.25%.



Contacts TAKKT AG:

Michael Loch Tel. +49 (0) 711 3465-8222

Benjamin Bühler Tel. +49 (0) 711 3465-8223

Email: investor@takkt.de

