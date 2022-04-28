|
28.04.2022 07:19:35
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: Strong sales and earnings growth in the first quarter of 2022
|
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Strong sales and earnings growth in the first quarter of 2022
Stuttgart, Germany, April 28, 2022. TAKKT made a very successful start to the new year. This applies to both sales and earnings development and to the implementation of the new strategy with its three pillars: Growth, OneTakkt and Caring. "The environment was characterized by the war in Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues and high Inflation rates. Despite this, we delivered an excellent performance across all activities and increased our pace of growth," comments CEO Maria Zesch on the first quarter. After adjustments to reflect currency effects, sales were 18.9 percent above the first quarter of 2021, which was impacted by the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. All three TAKKT divisions reported growth rates in the double-digit percentage range. Thanks to the recovery in the foodservice and display business, activities in the US grew at a particularly fast rate. Managing supply chains remained a challenge. The Group's reported sales benefited from positive currency effects and increased by 23.3 percent to EUR 328.4 (266.4) million.
The earnings call will be held as a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. To participate, please register under the following link: www.takkt.de/event
Financial calendar
TAKKT will publish figures for the first half of the year on July 28, 2022.
About TAKKT AG
|13:29
|TAKKT Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.04.22
|TAKKT Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.04.22
|TAKKT Buy
|Warburg Research
|01.04.22
|TAKKT Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.03.22
|TAKKT Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
