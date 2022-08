DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT AG announces future leadership change in the CFO position

DGAP-News: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Personnel

TAKKT AG: TAKKT AG announces future leadership change in the CFO position



18.08.2022 / 08:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TAKKT AG announces future leadership change in the CFO position



Stuttgart, Germany, August 18, 2022. Claude Tomaszewski, CFO of TAKKT AG ("TAKKT"), informed the company's Supervisory Board at the end of June that he will not renew his contract, which runs until October 31, 2024. At its August meeting the Supervisory Board of TAKKT discussed this matter and is working together with Claude Tomaszewski on an orderly handover. The aim is to find a solution for the succession this year. Until then, Claude Tomaszewski will continue to perform his duties as CFO of TAKKT.



"In recent months, we at TAKKT have developed a fundamentally new corporate strategy and thus started an extensive change process with the greatest possible integration of the Group companies on the basis of new divisions and additional Group functions. In order to be able to successfully implement this undertaking in the long term, continuity in top management beyond 2024 is necessary. I am already now initiating the necessary change of leadership and will personally support it as good as possible," explains TAKKT-CFO Claude Tomaszewski.



"Since the end of last year, we at TAKKT realigned ourselves strategically and organizationally and have driven forward the transformation into a more integrated, customer-focused and growth-oriented company. Claude Tomaszewski played a key role in defining the new direction, for which I would like to thank him very much, says Maria Zesch, CEO of TAKKT.



"I very much regret Claude Tomaszewski's decision, but I respect it and thank him for his extremely successful work so far. At the same time, his decision enables us to set the course at an early stage. Together with Claude Tomaszewski, we will now approach the handover in a structured manner," says Thomas Schmidt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TAKKT.

About TAKKT AG

TAKKT AG is the leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented in more than 25 countries with its Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays and FoodService divisions. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than 600,000 products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers.



Contacts:

Michael Loch phone +49 711 3465-8222

Simon Pfizenmayer phone +49 711 3465-8277

Email: investor@takkt.de

18.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de