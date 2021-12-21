DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT sets the course for the future and accelerates transformation

DGAP-News: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Personnel

TAKKT AG: TAKKT sets the course for the future and accelerates transformation



21.12.2021 / 17:05

TAKKT sets the course for the future and accelerates transformation



TAKKT will be organized into three divisions with a clear focus on customer groups

Development of Group functions for logistics, technology, data, finance and HR

New executive team with an international background



Stuttgart, Germany, December 21, 2021. Over the past few months, TAKKT has carried out a strategic review under the leadership of CEO Maria Zesch. As a result of this review, the Supervisory Board approved the Management Board's plans for the future organizational and strategic positioning of TAKKT. The transformation of the company into a high-growth, integrated group of companies, which started in 2019, is being accelerated.



The decision of the Supervisory Board also signifies a commitment to continue Hubert and Central under the umbrella of the TAKKT Group.



TAKKT will adjust the organizational structure from the beginning of 2022 and make it more compact. The existing segments Omnichannel Commerce, Web-focused Commerce and Foodservice Equipment & Supplies will be divided into operational, customer-oriented divisions and various Group functions.



From January 1, 2022, TAKKT will be represented on the market with three divisions:

Industrial & Packaging (I&P)

Office Furniture & Displays (OF&D)

FoodService (FS)

Each division has a focused product portfolio that is tailored to the customer target groups industry/logistics, service providers, HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, catering). The organization along product categories and end markets enables greater sales potential to be realized. Market and customer-oriented functions such as sales, marketing, eCommerce, and category management will be focus tasks for the divisions.



In addition, TAKKT will implement a stronger integration of support functions and thus bundle and strengthen tasks that are critical to the Group's success. The focus is on logistics, technology, data, finance and HR. "The development of these functions has already started in the Omnichannel Commerce (OCC) and Web-Focused Commerce (WFC) segments. We've made the experience, however, that integration at Group level offers greater advantages than operating parallel structures in segments," explains Maria Zesch, CEO of TAKKT. The company expects the new direction to use resources effectively, which will be the basis for growth and market share gains.



In addition to the changed organizational structure, TAKKT will set up a broader and more diverse leadership team for the Group. The newly established executive team will manage the company's success in the future. It will include CEO Maria Zesch and CFO Claude Tomaszewski as well as Thomas Nowak, Division President I&P and Marcelo Podesta, Division President OF&D and FS. A total of five nationalities are represented in the extended executive team, which will also include those responsible for the Group functions. Women currently hold around a third of the positions.



Tobias Flaitz, as member of the Management Board of TAKKT AG responsible for the Web-Focused Commerce segment and the digital transformation, will leave the company at the end of the year at his own request in order to devote himself to new professional challenges.



TAKKT will announce further details on the strategic direction and on growth and earnings targets during the first quarter.

