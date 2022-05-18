DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT Shareholders' Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.10 per share and elects new members to the Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

TAKKT AG: TAKKT Shareholders' Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.10 per share and elects new members to the Supervisory Board



18.05.2022 / 14:45

TAKKT Shareholders' Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.10 per share and elects new members to the Supervisory Board

CEO Maria Zesch explained the new strategy and the goals for 2025

All agenda items were approved by a large majority

Stuttgart, May 18, 2022. At todays virtual Shareholders' Meeting of TAKKT AG, the shareholders approved the payment of a dividend totaling EUR 1.10 per share. This consists of a base dividend of EUR 0.60 and a special dividend of EUR 0.50. The dividend will be paid out on May 23.



CEO Maria Zesch presented TAKKT's new organizational alignment and the goals for 2025 to the participants of the Shareholders' Meeting. With the new divisions, the Group has focused on three specific customer groups and supports them in bringing new and attractive worlds of work to life. The strategy comprises the three pillars Growth, OneTAKKT and Caring. In addition to a significant increase in sales and earnings, this also entails ambitious targets in the areas of customer satisfaction, employee dedication and sustainability.



The shareholders approved all items on the agenda by a large majority. This included the election of all six members of the Supervisory Board. Following the Shareholders' Meeting, Thomas Schmidt was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. New members of the Supervisory Board are Alyssa Jade McDonald-Bärtl, who has particular expertise in the area of sustainability and Aliz Tepfenhart, who possesses broad e-commerce expertise. Together with the other members of the Supervisory Board, they will support the transformation of TAKKT into a more integrated and growth-oriented group.



About TAKKT AG

TAKKT AG is the leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented in more than 25 countries with its Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays and FoodService divisions. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than 600,000 products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers.



