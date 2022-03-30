DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT to shape the future worlds of work and increase sales to EUR two billion by 2025

DGAP-News: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast

TAKKT AG: TAKKT to shape the future worlds of work and increase sales to EUR two billion by 2025



30.03.2022 / 08:19

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TAKKT to shape the future worlds of work and increase sales to EUR two billion by 2025



TAKKT's vision: Bringing new worlds of work to life

Three-pillar strategy with Growth, OneTAKKT and Caring

Growth targets 2025: Sales to climb to EUR two billion, EBITDA increase to EUR 240 million

Dividend proposal to Shareholders' Meeting of EUR 1.10 per share

TAKKT wants to achieve high single-digit organic growth and EBITDA of EUR 110 to 130 million in 2022



Stuttgart, Germany, March 30, 2022. After a successful 2021 fiscal year with high organic growth of 11.4 percent and a significant increase in EBITDA to EUR 112.6 (92.6) million, TAKKT aims to raise sales, earnings and cash flow to a new level over the next few years. At the end of last year, the Group decided to accelerate its transformation into a more strongly integrated, customer-focused and growth-oriented company, and realigned itself strategically and organizationally. The new strategy, comprising the three pillars of Growth, OneTAKKT and Caring, is connected with ambitious goals which TAKKT plans to achieve by 2025.

Strategic goals until 2025 GROWTH Sales of EUR two billion OneTAKKT EBITDA of EUR 240 million

Free TAKKT cash flow of EUR 150 million CARING Customer NPS of 60

Employee NPS of 50

Share of women in leadership positions of 45 percent

Share of "enkelfähig" products of 40 percent

Complete reduction or compensation of CO 2 emissions

Shaping the working worlds of tomorrow

The worlds of work are undergoing a process of fundamental change that the coronavirus pandemic has only served to accelerate. This development is being driven by megatrends such as increasing digitalization, competition for labor and the growing importance of sustainability. "We are helping our customers to shape the working worlds of tomorrow. We bring WOW to our customers. That's where our passion lies," says CEO Maria Zesch.



More than half of the increase in sales until 2025 is expected to come from organic growth and the rest from value-creating acquisitions. TAKKT wants to increase the organic growth rate to 10 percent per year on average over the long term. Rapid expansion of e-commerce, intensified addressing of customers via cross-selling as well as more flexible and more intelligent pricing are expected to contribute to this. In addition, the Group believes that sustainable products and business models offer considerable growth potential.



Significant increase in profitability and earnings as ambition for 2025

"Through our strategic realignment, we are creating the foundation for the long-term success of our Group. While our clear focus is on growth, it is important that we do not lose sight of our earnings and cash flow strength," says Zesch regarding the goal. Starting from an EBITDA margin in the high single digits last year, the Group aims to increase its profitability by two to three percentage points. Lower cost ratios resulting from better infrastructure utilization as a result of strong growth as well as economies of scale and efficiency gains through greater integration of Group functions will help to achieve this. By 2025, TAKKT aims to grow EBITDA to EUR 240 million and generate free TAKKT cash flow of EUR 150 million.



The new strategy pursues a comprehensive approach. TAKKT is convinced that addressing the concerns of all important stakeholder groups is the prerequisite for sustainable financial success. This is why TAKKT has also set itself ambitious goals relating to customer focus, employee dedication, the environment and the climate. Details on the sustainability goals and measures are presented in the new and recently published sustainability report.



Payment of a dividend of EUR 1.10 per share in total

For the successful past fiscal year, TAKKT aims to pay out a total dividend of EUR 1.10 per share. This comprises a base dividend of EUR 0.60 plus a special dividend of EUR 0.50. "We're pleased that we can pay an attractive dividend again this year and that our shareholders can participate in the company's long-term success," says CFO Claude Tomaszewski. TAKKT also aims to pay out at least a base dividend of EUR 0.60 per share in the coming years.



High single-digit organic sales growth in current year

TAKKT got off to a successful start in the new year and has so far been able to build on the good growth from year-end 2021. As in the previous year, the high Inflation rates and lack of availability of certain products are relevant factors for business development. The effects of the war in Ukraine will have a negative impact on the economic environment. However, it is currently difficult to gauge what the extent of this will be. Assuming that the impact of the war on business development remains limited, TAKKT's aim is to achieve high single-digit organic sales growth in 2022. In addition to positive effects from the growth initiatives, the reduction of the high order backlog is also anticipated to contribute to growth. "Despite the high inflation rates, we want to keep our gross profit margin stable at over 40 percent this year by passing on higher prices to our customers in full. However, the gross profit margin may temporarily be below the level of the previous year," explains Tomaszewski. Implementation of the transformation and the strategic initiatives is expected to involve costs of around EUR 20 million in 2022. These costs will offset the positive effect on profitability resulting from the better utilization of infrastructure and positive economies of scale. EBITDA is expected to reach between EUR 110 and 130 million.

Analyst conference: March 30, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. (CEST).

The analyst conference for analysts and investors will be held as a conference call today at 2 p.m. To participate, please register under the following link: www.takkt.de/event

Financial calendar

TAKKT will publish the figures for the first quarter on April 28, 2022.



Key Figures for the TAKKT Group for the 2021 Financial Year

(in EUR million)

2020 2021 Change in % TAKKT Group sales 1,067.4 1,178.0 10.4 Organic growth 11.4 Omnichannel Commerce 638.7 732.9 14.8 Organic growth 15.6 Web-focused Commerce 234.3 245.2 4.7 Organic growth 4.2 Foodservice Equipment & Supplies 198.6 204.2 2.8 Organic growth 6.2 Gross profit margin (%) 39.7 40.2 EBITDA 92.6 112.6 21.7 EBITDA margin (%) 8.7 9.6 EBIT 52.4 73.9 41.1 EBIT margin (%) 4.9 6.3 Earnings per share in EUR 0.57 0.87 53.2 TAKKT cash flow 82.0 94.3 15.0 TAKKT cash flow margin (%) 7.7 8.0 Capital expenditure 13.3 18.3 38.0 Free TAKKT cash flow 129.8 51.9 -60.0 Non-current assets 781.1 812.2 4.0 in % of total assets 77.8 72.8 Total equity 649.6 694.0 6.8 in % of total assets 64.7 62.2 Net financial liabilities 75.4 105.0 39.2 Employees (full-time equivalent) as of December 31 2,327 2,496 7.3

About TAKKT AG

TAKKT AG is the leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented in more than 25 countries with its Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays and FoodService divisions. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than 600,000 products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers.

Contacts:

Michael Loch Tel. +49 (0) 711 3465-8222

Benjamin Bühler Tel. +49 (0) 711 3465-8223

Email: investor@takkt.de