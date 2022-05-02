DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer appoints Peter Turner as Chief Commercial Officer to drive commercial strategy and core business

DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Personnel

TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer appoints Peter Turner as Chief Commercial Officer to drive commercial strategy and core business



02.05.2022 / 07:44

TeamViewer appoints Peter Turner as Chief Commercial Officer to drive commercial strategy and core business



Goppingen / Germany, May 2, 2022 - TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced that Peter Turner, formerly Chief Commercial Officer at Czech multinational and publicly listed cybersecurity software company Avast plc, will become Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and member of the Executive Board of TeamViewer AG, effective mid-July 2022. His areas of responsibility will be Marketing, Pricing and Packaging as well as E-Commerce. With his extensive expertise in a growing software company and in driving subscription business models towards increasing customer retention and sustainable business growth, Peter Turner will advance TeamViewer's commercial strategy and strengthen its core business.

Dr. Abraham (Abe) Peled, Chairman of TeamViewer's Supervisory Board, says: "We are delighted to welcome Peter Turner as TeamViewer's new CCO. This position will complement the existing Management Team by important commercial expertise to accelerate TeamViewer's growth strategy. Peter brings extensive experience in data driven online sales strategies and digital marketing and has a proven track record in focusing a growing organization around customer needs. Peter's passion for satisfying customers will serve us well in our SMB business as well as in our growing enterprise business. He is an excellent choice to further develop TeamViewer's commercial strategy and to level up the companies' strong heritage in remote connectivity solutions across all customer segments."

A proven executive with more than 30 years of experience in transforming consumer businesses through insight driven strategies and strong leadership skills, Peter Turner was most recently Chief Commercial Officer at Avast. At the cybersecurity software company, he was responsible for more than $900 million revenue across all market segments leading teams successfully driving billings growth and customer centricity. Prior to joining Avast, British national Peter Turner was Managing Director, Consumer Services and member of the UK leadership team at information services and data analytics provider Experian. Apart from that, he has held Consumer and Marketing positions at Tiscali, Sainsbury's Bank and Orange among others.

Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer, says: "I am pleased to welcome Peter as a fellow Board member at TeamViewer. With his customer-focused mindset and proven track record in growing sales through best-in-class commercial strategies, he is the right candidate to drive our commercial excellence. His experience will especially help us in strengthening our SMB business, serving as an important entry point for mid-market and enterprise growth."

Peter Turner says: "TeamViewer is one of Europe's most exciting tech companies with an impressive product range for digitalization along the entire value chain. Having been involved in digital services from the late 90's I find the purpose of creating a world that works better very inspiring and motivating. I am looking forward to joining TeamViewer soon and driving business growth through the relentless focus on customer needs while strengthening TeamViewer's brand awareness capitalizing on all marketing channels."

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,500 people globally. In 2021, TeamViewer achieved billings of around EUR 548 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

Peter Turner, new Chief Commercial Officer at TeamViewer as of mid-July 2022