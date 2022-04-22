DGAP-News: TeamViewer appoints Michael Wilkens as Chief Financial Officer

DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Personnel

TeamViewer appoints Michael Wilkens as Chief Financial Officer (news with additional features)



22.04.2022 / 07:46

TeamViewer appoints Michael Wilkens as Chief Financial Officer



Goppingen / Germany, April 22, 2022 - TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced that Michael Wilkens, currently Senior Vice President Group Controlling of Deutsche Telekom AG, will become Chief Financial Officer and member of the management board of TeamViewer AG, effective September 1, 2022. He will succeed Stefan Gaiser whose contract expires in August. Stefan and Michael are working closely together to plan and ensure a smooth transition. As CFO of TeamViewer, Michael will lead the company's global Finance organization assuming responsibilities for Accounting, Controlling, Treasury and Investor Relations as well as Corporate Governance, ESG, IT Security and Operations.

After more than 20 years in different positions with Deutsche Telekom AG, Michael currently holds the position as Senior Vice President Group Controlling of the Dax constituent, where he is working closely with the group's Board of Management. He has global responsibility for the financial steering of Deutsche Telekom's comprehensive portfolio and in addition leads the group's risk governance and reporting. In his current position, Michael successfully initiated and led the transformation of Deutsche Telekom's Group Controlling, closely interlinking the function with the business, and consistently enabling the company to reliably deliver on its forecasts. Furthermore, he significantly contributed to build the transatlantic bridge between Deutsche Telekom's US operations and the group, particularly during the merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint but also in his role as a member of the Board of Directors of T-Mobile US, Inc. Michael joined Deutsche Telekom AG in 2001, successively taking on leadership roles with increasing financial and commercial responsibility - first at the company's subsidiary T-Mobile Deutschland and since 2009 on group level. Prior to joining Deutsche Telekom AG, Michael Wilkens held Finance positions at German telecom firms debitel AG and e-plus GmbH. He studied Finance & Accounting at Hochschule Bremen and Leeds Metropolitan University.

Dr. Abraham (Abe) Peled, Chairman of TeamViewer's Supervisory Board, says: "After a thorough global search process we are delighted to welcome Michael Wilkens as new CFO of TeamViewer. Michael is a proven financial leader and high-impact executive with over 30 years of experience in the telecoms industry and a superior track record of financial planning and steering in a complex global DAX environment. In combination with his understanding of subscription business models as well as his commercial background including P&L and sales responsibility, he will be a strong partner as TeamViewer continues improving its operating performance and executing its growth strategy. On behalf of the entire Board, I also want to thank Stefan for his exceptional contribution to TeamViewer's success. He has been instrumental in shaping TeamViewer into the leading tech player it is today. We wish him all the best for his personal and professional future."

Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer, says: "I am pleased to welcome Michael to our team. His deep expertise in leading the financial operations of a global company and driving operational excellence will make an immediate impact. With his strong leadership and collaboration skills, high-performance mentality and a track record of relentless execution and cost discipline, he will add great value to our team and will help us navigate the next phase of TeamViewer's development. At the same time, I would like to personally thank Stefan for four remarkable years of collaboration and joint leadership. Over this period including our very successful IPO Stefan has been key to TeamViewer's successful journey and has been a valued member of our leadership team."

Michael Wilkens says: "I am thrilled to join TeamViewer and look forward to working in an agile and highly dynamic environment together with an excellent global team. TeamViewer is a very healthy company with a unique financial profile of strong growth, high profitability and cash generation. At the same time, the company has great potential as it addresses the major topics of our time such as digital transformation, global connectivity, and remote work. I am excited to contribute my experience on TeamViewer's path towards continued growth and enhanced shareholder value and to deliver high-quality solutions for customers - always focusing on their needs."

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,500 people globally. In 2021, TeamViewer achieved billings of around EUR 548 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

