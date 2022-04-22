|
DGAP-News: TeamViewer appoints Michael Wilkens as Chief Financial Officer
TeamViewer appoints Michael Wilkens as Chief Financial Officer
After more than 20 years in different positions with Deutsche Telekom AG, Michael currently holds the position as Senior Vice President Group Controlling of the Dax constituent, where he is working closely with the group's Board of Management. He has global responsibility for the financial steering of Deutsche Telekom's comprehensive portfolio and in addition leads the group's risk governance and reporting. In his current position, Michael successfully initiated and led the transformation of Deutsche Telekom's Group Controlling, closely interlinking the function with the business, and consistently enabling the company to reliably deliver on its forecasts. Furthermore, he significantly contributed to build the transatlantic bridge between Deutsche Telekom's US operations and the group, particularly during the merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint but also in his role as a member of the Board of Directors of T-Mobile US, Inc. Michael joined Deutsche Telekom AG in 2001, successively taking on leadership roles with increasing financial and commercial responsibility - first at the company's subsidiary T-Mobile Deutschland and since 2009 on group level. Prior to joining Deutsche Telekom AG, Michael Wilkens held Finance positions at German telecom firms debitel AG and e-plus GmbH. He studied Finance & Accounting at Hochschule Bremen and Leeds Metropolitan University.
Dr. Abraham (Abe) Peled, Chairman of TeamViewer's Supervisory Board, says: "After a thorough global search process we are delighted to welcome Michael Wilkens as new CFO of TeamViewer. Michael is a proven financial leader and high-impact executive with over 30 years of experience in the telecoms industry and a superior track record of financial planning and steering in a complex global DAX environment. In combination with his understanding of subscription business models as well as his commercial background including P&L and sales responsibility, he will be a strong partner as TeamViewer continues improving its operating performance and executing its growth strategy. On behalf of the entire Board, I also want to thank Stefan for his exceptional contribution to TeamViewer's success. He has been instrumental in shaping TeamViewer into the leading tech player it is today. We wish him all the best for his personal and professional future."
Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer, says: "I am pleased to welcome Michael to our team. His deep expertise in leading the financial operations of a global company and driving operational excellence will make an immediate impact. With his strong leadership and collaboration skills, high-performance mentality and a track record of relentless execution and cost discipline, he will add great value to our team and will help us navigate the next phase of TeamViewer's development. At the same time, I would like to personally thank Stefan for four remarkable years of collaboration and joint leadership. Over this period including our very successful IPO Stefan has been key to TeamViewer's successful journey and has been a valued member of our leadership team."
Michael Wilkens says: "I am thrilled to join TeamViewer and look forward to working in an agile and highly dynamic environment together with an excellent global team. TeamViewer is a very healthy company with a unique financial profile of strong growth, high profitability and cash generation. At the same time, the company has great potential as it addresses the major topics of our time such as digital transformation, global connectivity, and remote work. I am excited to contribute my experience on TeamViewer's path towards continued growth and enhanced shareholder value and to deliver high-quality solutions for customers - always focusing on their needs."
About TeamViewer
