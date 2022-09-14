DGAP-News: Tel Aviv Investor Conference Recorded Summary Now Available Online

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.09.2022 22:05:10

Tel Aviv Investor Conference Recorded Summary Now Available Online

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
Tel Aviv Investor Conference Recorded Summary Now Available Online

14.09.2022
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (Foresight or the Company), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announces that a recorded summary of the investor conference held in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange today, September 14, 2022, is now available on the Companys website. Click here to listen to the recording.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Companys wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-sight accident-prevention solutions.

Foresights vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobiles cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Contact Details

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia, CEO, MS-IR LLC

+1 917-607-8654

msegal@ms-ir.com

Company Website

https://www.foresightauto.com/


News Source: News Direct

14.09.2022
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
United States
ISIN: US3455231049
EQS News ID: 1442813

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1442813  14.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1442813&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

