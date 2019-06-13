DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG announces new date of annual general meeting

DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Tele Columbus AG announces new date of annual general meeting



13.06.2019 / 07:15

Annual General Meeting will take place on 29 August 2019

Berlin, 13 June 2019. Tele Columbus AG reschedules the annual general meeting from 21 June 2019 to 29 August 2019.

One of the most important agenda items of the general meeting will be the election of the Supervisory Board. The current Supervisory Board of Tele Columbus AG had proposed six independent candidates within the invitation to the general meeting. Subsequently, United Internet AG submitted a list of own candidates for the entire Supervisory Board. In order to find a proposal that ideally receives broad support from shareholders, it is considered necessary and reasonable to reschedule the general meeting. The Supervisory Board of Tele Columbus AG is interested to reach a solution satisfactory to all shareholders.

The counterproposal was submitted by United Internet after the mailing of the invitation to the annual general meeting and the proxy voting forms had been sent out. For technical reasons and in view of the short time left, especially for shareholders abroad it is nearly impossible to give proxy instructions that actually reflect their decision.

By rescheduling the annual general meeting, Tele Columbus AG would like to enable all shareholders to exercise their voting rights on the basis of equal information, and thus ensure a fair voting procedure.

The annual general meeting will take place on 29 August 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at "Tagungswerk", Lindenstrasse 85, 10969 Berlin. A new invitation will be published in due time and in accordance with the statutory provisions.

Besides the election of the Supervisory Board and possibly a resolution on the reduction in size of the body, the agenda of the annual general meeting 2019 will include the usual items. The annual financial statements and the consolidated annual financial statements 2018 were approved and adopted by the Supervisory Board on 29 April 2019 and published on 30 April 2019.



About Tele Columbus

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand PŸUR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange.





Silke BernhardtDirector Corporate CommunicationsPhone +49 (30) 3388 4177silke.bernhardt@pyur.comwww.telecolumbus.comLeonhard BayerSenior Director Investor RelationsPhone +49 (30) 3388 1781leonhard.bayer@telecolumbus.de