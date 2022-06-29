Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.06.2022 12:15:03

DGAP-News: The Annual General Meeting 2022 of Highlight Communications AG adopts all the proposals of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting 2022 of Highlight Communications AG adopts all the proposals of the Board of Directors

29.06.2022 / 12:15
PRESS RELEASE

Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG

The Annual General Meeting 2022 of Highlight Communications AG adopts all the proposals of the Board of Directors.

Highlight Communications AG (HLG; WKN 920 299), a Swiss company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and headquartered in Pratteln ("HLC"), held its Annual General Meeting today. All the motions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders with a large majority in each case.

Bernhard Burgener was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for another term of office. Alexander Studhalter and Peter von Büren were also confirmed as members of the Board of Directors for another year. Edda Kraft and Stefan Wehrenberg were newly elected to the Board of Directors and as members of the Compensation Committee. Mazars AG, Zurich, was elected as the new auditor.

Furthermore, the authorisation of the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by a maximum of CHF 31'500'000 was renewed for two years.

 

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
Internet: www.hlcom.ch
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1386543

 
