DGAP-News: The Annual General Meeting 2022 of Highlight Communications AG adopts all the proposals of the Board of Directors
PRESS RELEASE
Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG
The Annual General Meeting 2022 of Highlight Communications AG adopts all the proposals of the Board of Directors.
Highlight Communications AG (HLG; WKN 920 299), a Swiss company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and headquartered in Pratteln ("HLC"), held its Annual General Meeting today. All the motions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders with a large majority in each case.
Bernhard Burgener was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for another term of office. Alexander Studhalter and Peter von Büren were also confirmed as members of the Board of Directors for another year. Edda Kraft and Stefan Wehrenberg were newly elected to the Board of Directors and as members of the Compensation Committee. Mazars AG, Zurich, was elected as the new auditor.
Furthermore, the authorisation of the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by a maximum of CHF 31'500'000 was renewed for two years.
