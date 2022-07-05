|
05.07.2022 10:00:05
DGAP-News: The clamshell is back: Gigaset presents 4G GSM mobile phone GL7. Smart form factor, smart features - the new mobile device combines two worlds
|
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
Press release
Munich, July 5th, 2022
The clamshell is back: Gigaset presents 4G GSM mobile phone GL7
With the GL7, Gigaset is giving a real classic a smart comeback. The first clamshell phones came onto the market back in the mid-90s. What didn't exist back then: 4G, WhatsApp and Facebook apps. Two screens were also unusual back then. On the GL7, the external screen shows the time and the caller. When opened, you are greeted by a 2.8" display and large buttons. There is also an SOS emergency button on the back of the device for added safety. It's obvious: with the GL7, the folding mobile phone has arrived in the 21st century.
Simply reliable
Gigaset combines these classic advantages of a flip phone with new upgrades. User-friendly functions, large keys, large text. In addition, the modern KaiOS operating system, access to the KaiOS AppStore, a dedicated WhatsApp key and Dual SIM as well as a separate memory card slot make the GL7 a phone that seems familiar to customers and at the same time reliable, ensuring contact with friends and family at all times and in all situations.
Bigger is better
You can store all your pictures and up to 2,000 phonebook entries in the 4 GB internal device memory, which can also be expanded by up to 128 GB using a micro SDHC memory card. No compromises are made with the SIM cards either. Even if an additional memory card is used, two nano-SIM slots are still available - for example, to make cheap calls on holiday with a prepaid card purchased locally.
Back to the future
In addition to the normal mobile phone functions, the GL7 has WLAN, 4G and a GPS module. Thanks to its own browser, it is fully internet-capable. The KaiOS operating system, which is specially tailored for keypad phones, including its own AppStore, allows access to social apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube or Google Maps. Pressing the WhatsApp button opens the messenger and messages can be read and answered as usual. The GL7 also has an integrated music and video player. Simple games also run on the device. The GPS module enables location-based services such as Google Maps.
The integrated WLAN hotspot is also particularly practical. 4G provides a stable internet connection that can also be shared with friends, family or other devices, such as a tablet, if desired. In this way, the GL7 becomes an internet hotspot for larger screens on which you can also access the internet.
Everything simple - even in an emergency
This continues until a connection to a contact can be established - otherwise the device starts again from the first number. A smart feature that can help both in the event of a household accident or an unexpected fall in the great outdoors - because the GL7 is always with you in its pocket format.
The Gigaset GL7 comes with a power supply unit, charging cradle, battery, headphones and quick start guide. It is available in the color titanium grey in stationary and online shops as well as in the Gigaset online shop at a price of 109.00 euros (RRP).
High-resolution images and accompanying technical data sheets can be found here.
Gigaset Communications GmbH is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europes market leader in DECT telephones and is also a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities more than 50 countries. Its business activities comprise not only DECT phones, but also an extensive smartphone portfolio with its unique selling point of Made in Germany, cloud-based smart home security, convenience and assistant solutions, and business telephony solutions for small, medium-sized and enterprise customers.
