Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
31.08.2022 08:00:34

DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG acquires residential property with densification potential in Berlin-Lichtenberg

DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG acquires residential property with densification potential in Berlin-Lichtenberg

31.08.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

The Grounds acquires residential property with densification potential in Berlin-Lichtenberg

- Existing residential building with 22 residential units and building permits
for attic extension and courtyard development

- Popular residential area in Weitlingkiez with very good transport links

- Transfer of portfolio to fixed assets and sale of newly-created apartments are planned

Berlin, 31.08.2022 The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) signed the purchase contract to acquire a residential property in Berlin-Lichtenberg yesterday. An apartment block with 22 apartments is currently on the plot. The property also offers potential to create further residential units.

Four attic apartments will be created in the roof storey of the existing building through appropriate extension measures. Another residential building with 23 residential units and a rentable area of approx. 1,620 m2 are also being constructed in the courtyard area. Building work has already started.

The Grounds intends to retain the existing residential building with 22 apartments in its existing portfolio, while the newly created four penthouse flats and 23 residential units of the new building are to be offered for sale to owner-occupiers and capital investors.

The property is located in a quiet side street with very good transport connections to the centre of Berlin. S-bahn and U-bahn trains, and Berlin-Lichtenberg rail station, are within a few minutes' walking distance, and the U-bahn journey time to Alexanderplatz is only 15 minutes. Featuring Wilhelminian style buildings, Weitlingkiez is a residential area that has gained great popularity in recent years, and offers a wide range of restaurants and cafés.

Jacopo Mingazzini, a member of The Grounds Management Board, says: "The residential plot convinced us mainly due to its attractive location, existing densification potential and building rights that have already been created. We are sure that the newly-built penthouses and apartments will attract keen interest from owner-occupiers and capital investors alike."



Company contact:
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Arndt Krienen/Jacopo Mingazzini, Management Board Members
Charlottenstrasse 79 - 80, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
E-mail: info@tgd.ag
Web: www.thegroundsag.com

Investor relations:
UBJ GmbH
Ingo Janssen, Managing Director
Haus der Wirtschaft, Kapstadtring 10
22297 Hamburg, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 40 6378 5410
E-mail: ir@ubj.de
Web: www.ubj.de

Press contact:
RUECKERCONSULT GmbH
Peter Dietze-Felberg
Wallstrasse 16
10179 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 284 49 87 62
E-mail: dietze@rueckerconsult.de
Web: www.rueckerconsult.de

About The Grounds

The Grounds Group implements residential projects in German metropolitan regions. The Grounds Group also holds a steadily growing residential portfolio in its fixed assets. The Grounds Real Estate Development AG is listed in the upper free market segment of Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges primary market (ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5), and has its headquarters in Berlin and an office in Stuttgart.


31.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Charlottenstraße 79-80
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 2021 6866
Fax: 030 2021 6489
E-mail: info@tgd.ag
Internet: www.thegroundsag.com
ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5, DE000A3H3FH2,
WKN: A2GSVV, A3H3FH,
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1431453

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1431453  31.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1431453&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Grounds Real Estate Development AGmehr Nachrichten