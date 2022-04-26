+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
26.04.2022 15:22:34

DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG entirely sells the 'Property Garden' in Magdeburg

DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG entirely sells the 'Property Garden' in Magdeburg

26.04.2022 / 15:22
CORPORATE NEWS

The Grounds entirely sells the "Property Garden" in Magdeburg

- Project development with 64 residential units in Magdeburg

- Attractive location with excellent infrastructure

- Completion planned for June 2024

Berlin, 26 April 2022 - The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5), only around eight months after first documentation in August 2021, has concluded the purchase contract for the last residential unit still available in the "Property Garden" project at Halberstädter Strasse 153 / 155 in Magdeburg.

The project's total living area amounts to 3,578 m2. In addition to the residential building, a generously-sized green space with a play area will be created on the development plot in the inner courtyard. The characteristic features of the new apartment block are its modern, clear architectural language, attractive window fronts, airy balconies and geometrical contours. At the same time, it blends harmoniously into the streetscape with the existing late 19th century style buildings.

Jacopo Mingazzini, Managing Director of The Grounds, says: "Following the 'Lenné District', our 'Property Garden' project is the second project in Magdeburg that we have fully sold in a very short time. While the building's shell in the 'Lenné-Quartier' has now already been constructed, the first preparatory work on the construction site of 'Property Garden' is currently underway. Completion is scheduled to take place in June 2024. Our positive assessment regarding the development of Magdeburg has thus been confirmed for a second time. The state capital of Sachsen-Anhalt is not only an important political, economic and cultural centre, but also a richly traditional university and college city. Intel's decision, announced a few weeks ago, to establish a new chip factory with around 10,000 jobs here from 2023 will further strengthen this location and it emphasizes its attractiveness even beyond Germany's borders. We look forward to further projects in Magdeburg, for example in our 'Börde Bogen' building plan development that will follow soon."

Company contact:
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Arndt Krienen/Jacopo Mingazzini, Management Board
Charlottenstrasse 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
E-mail: info@thegroundsag.com
Web: www.thegroundsag.com

Investor relations:
UBJ GmbH
Ingo Janssen, Managing Director
Haus der Wirtschaft, Kapstadtring 10
22297 Hamburg, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 40 6378 5410
E-mail: ir@ubj.de
Web: www.ubj.de

Press contact :
RUECKERCONSULT GmbH
Peter Dietze-Felberg
Wallstrasse 16
10179 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 284 49 87 62
E-mail: dietze@rueckerconsult.de
Web: www.rueckerconsult.de

About The Grounds

The Grounds Group implements residential projects in German metropolitan regions. The Grounds Group also holds a steadily growing residential portfolio in its fixed assets. The Grounds Real Estate Development AG is quoted in the upper free market segment of Düsseldorf Stock Exchange's primary market (ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5), and has its headquarters in Berlin and an office in Stuttgart.


