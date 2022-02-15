DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG announces NAGAX launch date and starts dynamically into 2022

DGAP-News: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Monthly Figures

The NAGA Group AG announces NAGAX launch date and starts dynamically into 2022



15.02.2022 / 10:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NAGA announces NAGAX launch date and starts dynamically into 2022

- Crypto exchange NAGAX release at the beginning of March

- Strong start to the new year: Brokerage revenues rise to around EUR 8 million in January 2022.

Hamburg, 15. February 2022 - NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for trading, cryptocurrencies and payments NAGA.com, announces the launch date of its crypto exchange NAGAX and a trading update.

NAGAX release on March 7, 2022

On March 7, 2022, NAGA launches its brand-new social trading platform NAGAX focused on cryptocurrencies. NAGAX will launch with a crypto wallet as well as a crypto exchange with more than 50 assets.

"Thanks to years of experience as a market maker, connected to a wide variety of liquidity pools, we feel we are ideally positioned to offer a top service in physical crypto trading. NAGAX will offer fast, secure and affordable trading. We expect that the focused crypto division will be able to generate more revenue than the existing brokerage business in the next 18 to 24 months," comments Benjamin Bilski, founder and CEO of NAGA Group AG, on the imminent launch.

NAGAX is all about the community. A unique personal newsfeed will include cutting-edge news and there will be a platform for crypto influencers.

Shortly after the launch of NAGAX, NAGA will release its NFT as well as Staking platform under the label "NAGA Earn".

Strong start of the year

NAGA can also report a dynamic start into the year 2022. Brokerage revenues climbed to a new monthly high of around EUR 8 million (preliminary; previous year: EUR 2.8 million), almost tripling compared to the same month last year.

"A very pleasing start to a new successful year for NAGA. We will continue to accelerate our growth in a targeted manner. In addition, we are increasingly working on global M&A activities as well as partnerships, which we intend to announce as soon as possible," adds Bilski.



###

About NAGA

NAGA is an innovative fintech company that seamlessly connects personal finance transactions and investments through its social trading platform. The company's proprietary platform offers a range of products from stock trading, investments and cryptocurrencies to a physical VISA card. Additionally, the platform allows for exchanges with other traders, provides relevant information in the feed, and autocopy features for successful members' trades. NAGA is a synergistic total solution that is easily accessible and inclusive. It provides an improved foundation to trade, invest, network, earn and pay. This applies to both fiat and crypto products.