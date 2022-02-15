|
15.02.2022 10:00:05
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG announces NAGAX launch date and starts dynamically into 2022
|
DGAP-News: The Naga Group AG
/ Key word(s): Product Launch/Monthly Figures
NAGA announces NAGAX launch date and starts dynamically into 2022
- Crypto exchange NAGAX release at the beginning of March
- Strong start to the new year: Brokerage revenues rise to around EUR 8 million in January 2022.
Hamburg, 15. February 2022 - NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for trading, cryptocurrencies and payments NAGA.com, announces the launch date of its crypto exchange NAGAX and a trading update.
NAGAX release on March 7, 2022
"Thanks to years of experience as a market maker, connected to a wide variety of liquidity pools, we feel we are ideally positioned to offer a top service in physical crypto trading. NAGAX will offer fast, secure and affordable trading. We expect that the focused crypto division will be able to generate more revenue than the existing brokerage business in the next 18 to 24 months," comments Benjamin Bilski, founder and CEO of NAGA Group AG, on the imminent launch.
NAGAX is all about the community. A unique personal newsfeed will include cutting-edge news and there will be a platform for crypto influencers.
Shortly after the launch of NAGAX, NAGA will release its NFT as well as Staking platform under the label "NAGA Earn".
Strong start of the year
"A very pleasing start to a new successful year for NAGA. We will continue to accelerate our growth in a targeted manner. In addition, we are increasingly working on global M&A activities as well as partnerships, which we intend to announce as soon as possible," adds Bilski.
About NAGA
NAGA is an innovative fintech company that seamlessly connects personal finance transactions and investments through its social trading platform. The company's proprietary platform offers a range of products from stock trading, investments and cryptocurrencies to a physical VISA card. Additionally, the platform allows for exchanges with other traders, provides relevant information in the feed, and autocopy features for successful members' trades. NAGA is a synergistic total solution that is easily accessible and inclusive. It provides an improved foundation to trade, invest, network, earn and pay. This applies to both fiat and crypto products.
15.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The NAGA Group AG
|Hohe Bleichen 12
|20354 Hamburg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@naga.com
|Internet:
|www.naga.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161NR7
|WKN:
|A161NR
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1280479
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1280479 15.02.2022
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|The Naga Group AG
|5,50
|9,78%
