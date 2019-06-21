|
21.06.2019 07:30:02
DGAP-News: The Nordex Group extends service agreements for 400 MW in US
Hamburg, Chicago, 21 June 2019. The Nordex Group has received an order from NaturEner USA, LLC, to provide Premium O&M services for their 400 MW fleet of Acciona Windpower turbines in Montana, USA. The related wind projects are: Glacier Wind phases 1 & 2, located near Ethridge and Rim Rock, located near Kevin. The three wind projects consist of 266 units of AW77/1500 Acciona Windpower wind turbines. The Nordex Group has been providing O&M services to each of the projects since operations commenced in 2009. This extension renews the service agreements for up to 10 years.
"We are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with the Nordex Group and to extend our O&M agreements," said Jim Kutey, President of NaturEner USA, LLC. "By renewing our contracts, we are continuing to rely on the Nordex Group to provide reliable, high performance, cost effective O&M services. Our shared goal is to maximize safe, reliable operations for years to come."
"We are proud that NaturEner opts again for our service and maintenance. We know that NaturEner has high expectations of the service quality and we very much appreciate the repeated trust set in our competence," said Pablo Pulpeiro, CEO Nordex USA.
This extension adds to the robust service order backlog for the Nordex Group in North America, which currently is comprised of 4.2 GW of serviced assets.
