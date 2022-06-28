|
28.06.2022 16:00:06
DGAP-News: tick Trading Software AG: Publication of the Half-Year Report FY 2021/2022
|
DGAP-News: Tick Trading Software AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
tick Trading Software AG presented the key figures of the half-year results for the first half of the 2021/2022 financial year (01.10.2021 - 31.03.2022) in the ad hoc announcement dated 24 May 2022. Detailed information on the prepared half-year financial statements can be found in the half-year annual report at www.tick-ts.com/investor-relations/facts-and-figures
Roy Opitz/Sören Ploschke (Investor Relations)
tick Trading Software AG is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange - ISIN DE000A0LA304.
28.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tick Trading Software AG
|Berliner Allee 59
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 781767-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 781767-29
|E-mail:
|info@tick-ts.de
|Internet:
|www.tick-ts.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LA304
|WKN:
|A0LA30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1385711
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1385711 28.06.2022
