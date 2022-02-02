DGAP-News: tick Trading Software AG: sino AG | High End Brokerage and tick Trading Software GmbH reaffirm cooperation: Here's to the next 20 years!

DGAP-News: Tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Alliance

tick Trading Software AG: sino AG | High End Brokerage and tick Trading Software GmbH reaffirm cooperation: Here's to the next 20 years!



02.02.2022 / 15:47

Düsseldorf, 02.02.2022 - tick-Trading Software AG (tick-TS AG) was founded twenty years ago as tick-IT GmbH by the visionary software developer Oliver Wagner, the Management Board of sino AG and other investors from the financial sector. The goal was to develop a standard-setting trading platform for all asset classes.

In 2003, TradeBase MX (TBMX) successfully went into operation, initially for sino AG and soon also for HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG and other renowned banks and brokers in Germany and abroad. Today, sino AG and tick-TS AG jointly announce that they will continue their twenty-year cooperation in the future. The contract has already been signed.

The announcement is prompted by sino AG's decision to process the transactions of its heavy traders via Baader Bank AG from the middle of the year. "An uncompromising trading platform was so important to sino AG from the very beginning that we founded our own software house, tick-TS, in 2002. Our heavy traders should continue to benefit from this in the future. The connection to Baader Bank is another important milestone in our cooperation," comments Ingo Hillen, CEO of sino AG.

Carsten Schölzki, Member of the Management Board of tick-TS AG: "We are delighted with the vote of confidence from our longstanding and largest customer. We will be uncompromising in our commitment to ensure that sino AG continues to receive top marks from its customers."

Having processed almost 180 million trades, tick-TS AG now offers unrivalled availability of 99.99%, high user-friendliness and exclusive features such as the e-Trading Compliance Monitor to meet ESMA market abuse guidelines.

Other tick-TS AG customers include HSBC Deutschland, comdirect Bank, S-Broker, MM Warburg and the securities trading bank Lang & Schwarz AG.

About sino AG

sino AG has been serving the most demanding heavy traders in Germany since 1998. Since then, it has continued to set new standards with many innovations. The aim of sino AG is to offer the best package for the most demanding heavy traders in Germany.



About tick Trading Software AG

When tick Trading Software AG was founded in 2002, Oliver Wagner , Matthias Hocke, Ingo Hillen and sino AG set themselves the goal of developing one of the most professional and advanced trading platforms. With the TradeBase MX platform, tick-TS AG now successfully makes this available to its customers worldwide. For several years now, in addition to the TBMX platform, direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, the company's own hosting and housing infrastructure as well as an e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations have completed the company's portfolio.



Press contact:

Carsten Schölzki (CEO)

cschoelzki@tick-ts.de

www.tick-TS.de

tick Trading Software AG

Berliner Allee 59

40212 Düsseldorf

Tel: +49 (0)211 781767-0

Fax: +49 (0)211 781767-29

tick Trading Software AG is listed at Börse Düsseldorf- ISIN DE000A0LA304