DGAP-News: tick Trading Software AG: Successful completion of capital increase and issue of bonus shares

tick Trading Software AG: Successful completion of capital increase and issue of bonus shares



26.04.2022 / 13:40

tick Trading Software AG

Düsseldorf, 26.04.2022

The Annual General Meeting of tick Trading Software AG, Düsseldorf (ISIN DE000A0LA304, symbol: TBX) ("Company"), resolved on April 7, 2022, to increase the share capital of the Company from EUR 1,006,500.00 to EUR 2,013,000.00 by issuing 1,006,500 new no-par value bearer shares (so-called "bonus shares" or "correction shares") from corporate funds. The corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association was entered in the Commercial Register Düsseldorf on April 14, 2022. The share capital of the Company now amounts to EUR 2,013,000.00 and is divided into 2,013,000 no-par value bearer shares with a pro rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 per no-par value share. The share capital and the number of shares were thus doubled by the capital increase.

The shareholders of the company will receive one bonus share with an unchanged securities identification number (ISIN DE000A0LA304 / WKN A0LA30) free of charge for each no-par value share they hold. The bonus shares are entitled to dividend as of October 1, 2021. Shareholders will receive their bonus shares by means of a credit to their securities account and do not need to take any further action.

The last trading day before the technical implementation of the capital increase is April 26, 2022. Stock exchange orders that have not yet been executed will expire at the end of this day. The shares of the Company will be listed "ex-bonus shares" as of April 27, 2022.

On April 28, 2022 (the "Record Date"), the shareholders entitled to receive bonus shares will be identified. Shareholders who are holders of shares in the Company after the close of trading on that date will have one bonus share for each existing share automatically booked into their securities accounts by the custodian institutions and Clearstream Banking AG on April 29, 2022.

An expected consequence of the doubled number of shares in the Company is a corresponding adjustment of the stock exchange price. The Company expects the capital increase to make its shares even more attractive and to increase liquidity in stock exchange trading.

For frequently asked questions about the capital increase, we refer to our FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) at https://tick-ts.de/en/general-meeting.html.



About tick Trading Software AG

When tick Trading Software AG was founded in 2002, Oliver Wagner , Matthias Hocke, Ingo Hillen and sino AG set themselves the goal of developing one of the most professional and advanced trading platforms. With the TradeBase MX platform, tick-TS AG now makes this available successfully to its customers worldwide. In addition, direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, the company's own hosting and housing infrastructure as well as an e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations have completed the company's portfolio for several years now.



Contact:

Roy Opitz/Sören Ploschke (Investor Relations)

IR@tick-TS.de

tick Trading Software AG

Berliner Allee 59

40212 Düsseldorf

Tel: +49 (0)211 781767-0

Fax: +49 (0)211 781767-29

tick Trading Software AG is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange - ISIN DE000A0LA304.