DGAP-News: Together for the energy transition - Bremen-based Energiekontor AG sells wind farm project with a total generation capacity of 11.4 MW to Hamburg-based MPC Capital AG

Together for the energy transition - Bremen-based Energiekontor AG sells wind farm project with a total generation capacity of 11.4 MW to Hamburg-based MPC Capital AG



23.08.2022 / 08:45 CET/CEST

Bremen, 23 August 2022 - Energiekontor AG (ISIN DE0005313506, General Standard), one of Germany's leading project developers and operators of wind and solar farms, has sold the "Heringen-Philippsthal" wind farm project in the German state of Hesse with a total generation capacity of around 11.4 MW to Hamburg-based MPC Capital AG. The wind farm is currently under construction. Commissioning is planned for the first half of 2023. From the first full year of operation, the wind farm will generate around 30 GWh of electricity annually. This is enough to cover the average annual electricity demand of around 10,000 households and as such contributes to saving of over 20,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year. Both companies are thus actively driving the energy transition in Germany. After commissioning, Energiekontor AG will take over the commercial and technical management of the park.

The wind farm project "Heringen-Philippsthal" is being built in the federal state of Hesse, in the area of the town of Heringen and the municipality of Philippsthal in the district of Hersfeld-Rotenburg in eastern Hesse, directly on the state border with Thuringia. Two wind turbines from the manufacturer Nordex are planned with a total generation capacity of around 11.4 MW and a rotor diameter of approx. 149 metres and a hub height of approx. 164 metres.

The buyer of the wind farm project is Hamburg-based MPC Capital AG. The listed company is an asset and investment manager specializing in capital investments in tangible assets in the real estate, renewable energy and shipping segments. In the field of renewable energies, MPC Capital is also active in Latin America in addition to Europe.

"With the sale of the Heringen-Philippsthal wind farm project, we are successfully continuing our project development and sales business as planned," Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG, comments on the deal. "With MPC Capital, we were also able to win a new renowned investor for us. The sales process was completed in a correspondingly professional, efficient and speedy manner. With MPC Capital and Energiekontor, two hanseatic companies meet at eye level. Not only do both companies share a passion and economic conviction for renewable energies, but they also have a similar corporate culture with flat hierarchies and a strong hands-on mentality. We are therefore all the more pleased about the successful transaction and will remain in joint business exchange in the future," Szabo continues.

Ulf Holländer, CEO of MPC Capital AG: "The European Union's climate targets entail an immense need for investment in sustainable forms of energy generation. We have a proven and highly scalable business model based on which we can continuously expand our renewable energy sector. The acquisition of the wind farm in Heringen-Philippsthal is another step towards expanding our portfolio. We are pleased to have found a reliable and highly experienced partner for this in Energiekontor."

About Energiekontor AG:

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: This is what Energiekontor has stood for more than 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar parks with a nominal output of around 360 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau bei Berlin, Potsdam, Berlin-Spandau and Hildesheim. The Company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud record of accomplishment since the Company was founded: 132 realised wind farms and 13 solar parks with a total output of well over 1 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of approx. 1.8 billion euros.

The Company went public on 25 May 2000. The Energiekontor AG share (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

