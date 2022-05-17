|
DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG: Investment Nayms becomes the world's first crypto insurance platform to receive full regulation
tokentus investment AG: Investment Nayms becomes the world's first crypto insurance platform to receive full regulation
- Nayms becomes world's first crypto insurance marketplace to enable its insurance partners to conduct regulated insurance business on the blockchain
- Regulation took place in Bermuda due to the progressive positioning there towards cryptocurrencies
- Regulation gives Nayms access to a global market of insurance providers
Frankfurt am Main, 17 May 2022 - Frankfurt-based tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; symbol: 14D) announces that its investment Nayms - an innovative platform that enables crypto investors to reinsure crypto risks - has become the world's first crypto insurance marketplace to receive full Digital Asset and Insurance regulation in Bermuda. Accordingly, the company now holds both a full licence under the Digital Asset Business Act and an Innovative General Business Insurance licence, enabling its insurance partners to conduct regulated insurance business on the blockchain.
Nayms has been testing its technology extensively in the Bermuda Monetary Authority's so-called insurance regulation sandbox over the past two years. This sandbox was set up by the regulator with the aim of encouraging innovation. It allows companies in the insurance and financial services industry that carry out licensable activities, as defined in the Insurance Act 1978, to test new technologies for a limited period in a defined, regulatory controlled environment.
The regulation gives Nayms access to the global market of insurance providers, who can now operate under Nayms' regulatory structure. Nayms is working with key insurance players to build this digital market over the course of the year. Alongside this, the regulation means that the Nayms infrastructure is now the only environment in the world where crypto assets or tokens can be secured via regulated captive insurance - a widely used self-insurance structure in traditional markets. Another portfolio company of tokentus investment AG, Qredo, an innovator in cybersecurity and blockchain, will be the first to include this risk financing mechanism in its insurance offering.
"We congratulate the team at Nayms on this great achievement. This is a real milestone for the company. Obtaining regulation is also an important building block in underpinning the security and trustworthiness of cryptocurrencies. This shows once again the innovative power in the crypto market," says Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG. "The new business relationship between Nayms and Qredo is a good indication of the synergy potential that exists in our investment portfolio and which we are happy to help leverage," adds Benedikt Schulz, Investment Manager at tokentus.
About tokentus investment AG
With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments and shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology. Thus shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. Currently, the company holds financial investments and investments (equity and tokens) in ten blockchain companies and one blockchain-focused venture capital fund.
For further information see: www.tokentus.com
