DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG invests a further USD 1 million in Qredo Ltd. as part of one of the world's largest Series A financing rounds in crypto to date

tokentus investment AG invests a further USD 1 million in Qredo Ltd. as part of one of the world's largest Series A financing rounds in crypto to date



07.02.2022 / 07:30

tokentus investment AG invests a further USD 1 million in Qredo Ltd. as part of one of the world's largest Series A financing rounds in crypto to date.

- Participation in current financing round increases tokentus investment AG's investment in Qredo Ltd.

- Oversubscribed financing round values Qredo Ltd. at USD 460 million post-money

- Lead investor of the USD 80 million Series A is 10T Holdings, strategic investors include Coinbase Ventures, Avalanche and Terra

- Qredo is a decentralised infrastructure and product suite for digital asset management based on a layer-2-network

Frankfurt am Main, 7 February 2022 - Frankfurt-based tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; symbol: 14D) is investing a further USD 1 million in Qredo Ltd. ("Qredo"), based in London (UK). Qredo is a decentralised infrastructure and product suite for digital asset management. In 2020 tokentus invested in Qredo for the first time via equity. In the current financing round of USD 80 million, one of the largest Series A rounds in crypto and blockchain-related markets to date, there are - in addition to tokentus - several well-known crypto investors such as 10T Holdings as the lead investor of the round, Kingsway Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Avalanche, Terra, GoldenTree Asset Management, HOF Capital, SVK Crypto, GMF Capital, Rovida Kruptos Assets Limited, Vectr Fintech, Kestrel 0x1, Kenetic Capital, Nural Capital First Light (US) LP, Raptor Group, Alumni Ventures Blockchain Fund and Liberty City Ventures. For tokentus this is a follow-on investment in line with the growth targets communicated as part of the recently completed capital increase.

Qredo sees itself as an innovator in cybersecurity and blockchain, operating a decentralised network that enables the secure and fast movement of digital assets for institutional investors. Qredo offers a custody service (wallets), as well as the secure trading of crypto assets through its network. Secure decentralised custody in Qredos view mitigates private key risks and the single points of failure associated with centralised solutions. This architecture enables Qredo to meet the security needs of financial service providers that want to lend, borrow, buy, sell, trade and store digital assets. Qredo does this using a unique blockchain protocol that allows users to access cryptocurrencies on layer-1-blockchains, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as other leading crypto currencies over a layer-2-network. In this innovative way, users can securely participate in decentralised systems such as cross-chain liquidity pools, collateralised derivatives trading, and cross-chain atomic swaps.

"I am delighted that we can once again be part of what we consider to be such a prestigious funding round with the leading VCs in the crypto and blockchain industry, following our investment in BCB Group, which was announced the week before last. The expansion of our investment in Qredo is another step in our ambitious growth story," said Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG. "We became aware of Qredo very early in 2019. In 2020, we then invested in Qredo via equity for the first time. The current investment in Qredo shows that we are willing and able to accompany a portfolio company through several financing rounds," adds Benedikt Schulz, the responsible investment manager at tokentus investment AG.

About tokentus investment AG

tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is an investment company focusing on the blockchain market. The shares of tokentus investment AG are listed on the m:access trading segment (unofficial market) of the Munich stock exchange and traded on XETRA and other German stock exchanges.

With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments and shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology. Thus shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. Currently, the company holds financial investments and investments (equity and tokens) in ten blockchain companies.

For further information see: www.tokentus.com

