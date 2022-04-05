DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG invests another USD 1 million in crypto pioneer Celsius Network

DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Investment

tokentus investment AG invests another USD 1 million in crypto pioneer Celsius Network



05.04.2022 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





tokentus investment AG invests another USD 1 million in crypto pioneer Celsius Network

- Celsius has successfully completed as far as we know one of the largest-volume capital raises in crypto history with its Series B round, which has been increased to USD 750 million

- tokentus now also participates in the Series B investor round of Celsius with USD 1 million after an initial investment in 2020

- Celsius is, in its own estimation, a leading cryptocurrency platform offering a suite of products to over 1.5 million customers

Frankfurt am Main, 5 April 2022 - Frankfurt-based tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; symbol: 14D) is investing another USD 1 million in the US-based Celsius Network ("Celsius"). Founded in 2017, Celsius says it is a leading global provider of financial services for cryptocurrencies, enabling, lending and borrowing services in the digital assets space. This comes off the back of tokentus initial investment in Celsius of USD 350,000 in December 2020. The current financing round of Celsius was originally USD 400 million and was increased to USD 750 million due to being oversubscribed, which should, as far as is known, make it one of the largest financing rounds in the crypto industry to date. Celsius intends to use the funds raised to drive its expansion into new markets and product offerings, including building the recently announced "CelsiusX" bridge project between centralized finance (CeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Celsius offers a suite of products on its platform to its users which include retail, corporate and institutional customers. Both retail and institutional customers can generate rewards on cryptocurrencies, paid out weekly, by transferring their coins to Celsius. In addition, retail borrowers can take out fiat and stablecoin loans backed by cryptocurrencies. Celsius also offers Swap, a no-fee simple way to move between crypto assets, and CelPay, an online peer-to-peer payment system for cryptocurrencies which allows easy crypto transfer between Celsius users.

"We are very pleased to be able to further expand our stake in Celsius. With Celsius, we have a real unicorn in our portfolio. Celsius was valued at around USD 3.5 billion in the current financing round. Since our entry in 2020 at a valuation in the low triple-digit millions, this is already a nice multiple in two years. This development shows the potential of our investment approach as a blockchain VC," says Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG. "And in our opinion, the Celsius success story has only just begun," adds Benedikt Schulz, the responsible investment manager at tokentus.

About tokentus investment AG

tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is an investment company focusing on the blockchain market. The shares of tokentus investment AG are listed on the m:access trading segment (unofficial market) of the Munich stock exchange and traded on XETRA and other German stock exchanges.

With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments and shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology. Thus shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. Currently, the company holds financial investments and investments (equity and tokens) in ten blockchain companies and one blockchain-focused venture capital fund.

For further information see: www.tokentus.com

Disclaimer

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. The no-par value registered shares of tokentus investment AG (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold outside the Federal Republic of Germany, in particular not in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). The securities have already been sold.

Contact for queries

Oliver Michel

CEO der tokentus investment AG

Tel: +49 175 7222 351

contact@tokentus.com

www.tokentus.com