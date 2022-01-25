|
25.01.2022 10:05:04
DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG invests in BCB Group, one of the leading European payment service provider for the digital assets industry
|
DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG
/ Key word(s): Investment
tokentus investment AG invests in BCB Group, one of the leading European payment service provider for the digital assets industry
- Investment of USD 0.5 million in line with tokentus's investment strategy
- Strategic co-investment with lead investor Foundation Capital
- Significant synergies with the existing tokentus portfolio and increased awareness as a partner in future transactions are expected
Frankfurt am Main, 25 January 2022 - Frankfurt-based tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; symbol: 14D) is investing USD 0.5 million in the London-based BCB Group ("BCB"), a leading European payment services provider for the digital assets industry. Lead investor in the current USD 50 million funding round is amongst others distinguished Silicon Valley investor Foundation Capital. With this investment, tokentus acts in line with its investment strategy of increasingly investing in growth and later stage companies, communicated in the context of the recently completed capital increase.
BCB sees itself as a leading European provider of business accounts and trading services for the digital assets industry. They offer business accounts, payment transactions in various currencies, and crypto trading to international clients in the digital assets industry. Customers include major companies in the industry such as Bitstamp, Coinbase or Kraken, among others. BCB's central product is BLINC, a liquidity network through which digital assets industry players, exchanges, traders, and institutional investors can transfer money in real time,24/7. BCB is led by an experienced team with banking and legal background, as well as by tech-savvy banking CTOs and cybersecurity experts. BCB has recently significantly expanded its range of services with the acquisition of the German Sutor Bank, for which parts of the proceeds of this financing round will be used. In addition to the UK and Switzerland, BCB now has the regulatory framework to offer banking services directly within the entire European market.
"The investment in BCB is a milestone in our still young company history. I am proud that we are once again part of a financing round with very well-known partners from the crypto world. BCB is an exciting investment for us in a rapidly growing market environment. Success stories from the USA show that there is enormous potential in this area," says Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG. "I am particularly pleased that we were able to show our investors that we are consistently implementing our investment strategy so quickly after the capital increase, which was only completed in November and in which we were able to raise EUR 10.3 million. We will invest larger amounts in the future and thus accelerate our growth. Our investment pipeline remains well filled."
"Our business is expected to gain further momentum from this transaction. We can connect our existing investments to BCB's service network, facilitating access to traditional capital. BCB and tokentus expect to achieve significant synergies together. In addition, BCB's established investor network is a perfect multiplier into the crypto world and will significantly broaden our pipeline of investment opportunities," adds Benedikt Schulz, Investment Manager at tokentus.
According to a 2019 study by Statista*, the blockchain market in banks and financial institutions will grow by over 70 % annually between 2021 and 2026, from USD 1.45 billion to USD 22.46 billion.
* https://www.statista.com/statistics/1229290/blockchain-in-banking-and-financial-services-market-size/
About tokentus investment AG
With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments and shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology. Thus shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. Currently, the company holds financial investments and investments (equity and tokens) in ten blockchain companies.
For further information see: www.tokentus.com
About BCB Group
Disclaimer
Contact for queries
25.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tokentus investment AG
|Taunusanlage 8 c/c WeWork
|60329 Frankfurt
|Germany
|E-mail:
|contact@tokentus.com
|Internet:
|www.tokentus.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CN9R8
|WKN:
|A3CN9R
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1272226
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1272226 25.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu tokentus investment AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:05
|DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG beteiligt sich an der BCB Group, einem führenden europäischen Zahlungsdienstleister für die Digital-Assets-Industrie (EQS Group)
|
10:05
|DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG invests in BCB Group, one of the leading European payment service provider for the digital assets industry (EQS Group)
|
12.11.21
|DGAP-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG successfully completes cash capital increase (EQS Group)
|
12.11.21
|DGAP-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG führt Barkapitalerhöhung erfolgreich durch (EQS Group)
|
10.11.21
|DGAP-DD: tokentus investment AG english (EQS Group)
|
10.11.21
|DGAP-DD: tokentus investment AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
10.11.21
|DGAP-DD: tokentus investment AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
10.11.21
|DGAP-DD: tokentus investment AG english (EQS Group)
Analysen zu tokentus investment AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|tokentus investment AG
|2,50
|-3,10%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach massiven Vortagesverlusten: ATX erholt sich im Dienstagshandel -- DAX mit Stabilisierungsversuch nach Vortagessturz -- Börsen in Asien schließen deutlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert höher. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind Erholungstendenzen zu sehen. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es im Dienstagshandel abwärts.