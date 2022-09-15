DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG invests USD 0.5 million in Ownera, the provider of an innovative solution for blockchain and platform interoperability

|
tokentus investment AG invests USD 0.5 million in Ownera, the provider of an innovative solution for blockchain and platform interoperability
tokentus investment AG invests USD 0.5 million in Ownera, the provider of an innovative solution for blockchain and platform interoperability
Frankfurt am Main, 15 September 2022 Frankfurt-based tokentus investment AG (tokentus, ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; symbol: 14D) is investing USD 0.5 million in London-based Ownera, Inc (Ownera, www.ownera.io), the interoperability solution for the financial services industry that aims to enable seamless, global trading of tokenised assets on any blockchain and across many settlement currencies. Owneras technical solution is based on the FinP2P open source protocol. FinP2P was developed in collaboration with the non-profit organisation Global Digital Finance (www.gdf.io), which was founded to develop common market standards and best practices and in which over 70 well-known financial institutions and fintech companies are represented.
Based on the assessment of tokentus, Ownera provides a solution for the many digitalisation platforms and settlement currencies available on the market, which are based on different technologies and are incompatible with each other. From tokentus' point of view, Owneras solution enables digital trading between clients from different financial institutions across different blockchains or traditional ledgers, on any issuance or exchange platform, across any custody technology, in any settlement currency and in compliance with regulatory requirements. Transactions can take place directly without intermediaries and delays, and with less risk of error, which can significantly reduce complexity and transaction costs.
For tokentus, the participation in this Series A financing round with a total volume of USD20 million is another logical step to participate as a venture capital investor in such companies that are already in the growth and later-stage phase. From tokentus' point of view, the investment in Ownera confirms tokentus' good co-investor network on the one hand and sharpens tokentus' profile as a specialised blockchain investor on the other.
From tokentus' perspective, Ownera's founding team has extensive experience in banking, blockchain technology and tokenisation. CEO and co-founder Ami Ben-David was formerly a co-founder and managing partner of Spice VC, the world's first fully tokenised VC fund, which made multiple investments in the digital securities infrastructure space.
"We see enormous potential for Ownera, as we believe the market volume for tokenised assets is huge and the Ownera solution is fundamentally usable by all market participants. The investment underlines our clear positioning as a globally active blockchain VC," comments Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG.
"With Ownera, further valuable potential synergies can be leveraged in tokentus' investment portfolio, we can support Ownera with their expansion throughout Europe, and we believe that our current investments can significantly benefit from the renowned institutional client base of the FinP2P network," adds Mona Tiesler, Investment Manager at tokentus investment AG.
It is commonly accepted that the tokenization of securities has the capacity to digitize markets with total value in the hundreds of trillions of dollars. Dozens of platforms are being deployed by financial institutions across the market, and our job is to be the neutral layer, seamlessly interconnecting them into one global distribution and liquidity network, using open source network specifications says Ownera CEO and co-founder, Ami Ben-David.
About tokentus investment AG
With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments and shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology. Thus shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. tokentus investment AG invests in financial assets, equity and token investments and blockchain-focused venture capital funds.
For further information see: www.tokentus.com
