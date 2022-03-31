DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG invests USD 1 million in gumi Cryptos Capital Fund II

DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Investment

tokentus investment AG invests USD 1 million in gumi Cryptos Capital Fund II



31.03.2022 / 07:30

tokentus investment AG invests USD 1 million in gumi Cryptos Capital Fund II

- Fund II follows strong performance of Fund I, with asset value growth of USD 21 million to USD 516 million

- tokentus invests USD 1 million as a limited partner in a newly launched, promising blockchain-focused venture capital fund

- Strategic investment alongside renowned investors enables tokentus to indirectly enter new segments of the crypto-blockchain world, such as Web3, DAO, Metaverse or NFT

- San Francisco-based gumi Cryptos Capital is the sixth investment to be presented at tokentus' Portfolio Day on 1 April 2022

Frankfurt am Main, 31 March 2022 - tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; Symbol: 14D), based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, has invested USD 1.0 million as a Limited Partner in the newly launched gumi Cryptos Capital Fund II ("gCC"). The fund focuses on early-stage companies in the areas of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. The total fund volume of the gCC amounts to USD 110 million.

Other investors include gumi Inc, a Japan-listed developer and publisher of mobile games as one of the largest limited partners, Japan-listed companies from the banking, cryptocurrency and digital advertising sectors, as well as established investors already invested in gumi Cryptos Capital Fund I. By its own account, gCC targets exceptional developers, projects, decentralised autonomous organisations (DAO), guilds, apps, games and protocols at any level at the earliest stage and is chain agnostic. gCC intends to invest in both equity and tokens in a range of planned USD 500,000 to USD 5 million per project through initial and follow-on investments.

With this investment, tokentus believes it will indirectly gain access to a portfolio of exceptional investments in the crypto-blockchain world, the metaverse, and virtual and augmented reality. gCC has a very strong reputation as an early-stage investor in these areas and has a professional network of crypto partners in both the Asia-Pacific and US markets. gCC says it is led by a team of seasoned start-up and tech professionals with years of experience and a strong network in the development and blockchain world, as well as in the gaming, finance and technology sectors. This enables gCC to identify investment opportunities at an early stage and thus sustainably participate in future value developments.

"By entering the gumi Cryptos Capital Fund II, we are opening up new and important areas for investment , such as Web3, DAOs or the Metaverse, in a first step and thus indirectly participating in a variety of interesting targets," says Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG. "In a second step, when we have sufficient experience in these new areas, we intend to also make direct investments - this is our two-stage plan for developing new, interesting markets and targets," adds Benedikt Schulz, Investment Manager at tokentus.

gumi Cryptos Capital is the sixth portfolio company that will present itself as a blockchain and crypto asset venture fund at tomorrow's virtual portfolio day of tokentus investment AG. To register for the event and to receive your individual access data, please send an informal email with your first and last name to portfolioday@tokentus.com.

About tokentus investment AG

tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is an investment company focusing on the blockchain market. The shares of tokentus investment AG are listed on the m:access trading segment (unofficial market) of the Munich stock exchange and traded on XETRA and other German stock exchanges.

With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments and shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology. Thus shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. Currently, the company holds financial investments and investments (equity and tokens) in ten blockchain companies and one blockchain-focused venture capital fund.

For further information see: www.tokentus.com

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. The no-par value registered shares of tokentus investment AG (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold outside the Federal Republic of Germany, in particular not in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). The securities have already been sold.

