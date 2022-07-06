DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG: Press release on the Virtual Annual General Meeting 2022

DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

06.07.2022 / 07:30

tokentus investment AG: Press release on the Virtual Annual General Meeting 2022

About tokentus investment AG

For further information see:



Disclaimer

Contact for queries

- High approval of all resolutions proposed by the administration- Dietrich Böke newly elected to the Supervisory Board- Resolutions on possible authorised capital create prerequisite for next international growth stepFrankfurt am Main, 6 July 2022 - At the Annual General Meeting of tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; abbreviation: 14D), which was again held in virtual form yesterday, all of the resolutions proposed by the management were approved by the shareholders represented (presence: 45.59% of the share capital) by large majorities.In addition to the regular agenda items to be voted on, Dietrich Böke was newly appointed to the company's Supervisory Board. The four-member Supervisory Board is thus complete again after Christoph Mast's departure at the end of March 2022.During the annual general meeting, CEO Oliver Michel reported on the very successful 2021 financial year, which set the course for tokentus. tokentus shares have been listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange since 3 August 2021 and in Frankfurt since 30 September 2021, as well as in Xetra trading since 4 October 2021. In the past year, 12.8 million euros were raised through three capital increases. Part of these funds has already been invested in 2021 in a total of seven international investments in the field of tokenisation and tradability of digital assets that the company considers promising. In addition, the co-investor network was significantly expanded.In a next growth step, it is planned to also establish the company's shareholder base more broadly and globally with strategic investors from the blockchain scene and international investors with an affinity for blockchain. The prerequisites for this were resolved by yesterday's Annual General Meeting, namely the resolution to authorise the implementation of a temporary "by up to" cash capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights through the issue of up to 10 million new no-par value registered shares. In addition, the authorised capital was replenished to the extent permitted by law."Blockchain is a global topic. Our goal is therefore to establish tokentus as a recognised and renowned global player in the worldwide blockchain VC market. In addition to further expanding our portfolio to include promising investments in this market, this also includes internationalising our shareholder base," says Oliver Michel. "The current market turbulence will not stop the long-term development in the blockchain sector, but is also a real test for our portfolio companies and our investment strategy."tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is an investment company focusing on the blockchain market. The shares of tokentus investment AG are listed on the m:access trading segment (unofficial market) of the Munich stock exchange and traded on XETRA and other German stock exchanges.With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments and shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology. Thus shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. Currently, the company holds financial investments and investments (equity and tokens) in eleven blockchain companies and one blockchain-focused venture capital fund.For further information see: www.tokentus.com This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. The no-par value registered shares of tokentus investment AG (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold outside the Federal Republic of Germany, in particular not in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). The securities have already been sold.Oliver MichelCEO der tokentus investment AGTel: +49 175 7222 351

