DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG strengthens itself with an Advisory Board

tokentus investment AG strengthens itself with an Advisory Board



03.03.2022 / 07:30

- Thomas Schmidt, Kay Meyer and Sarah Rentschler-Gerloff will provide strategic and technical advice to tokentus in the future

- Three personalities with proven expertise in the areas of entrepreneurship, investment management and crypto/blockchain technology

- Expansion of the network to support growth

Frankfurt am Main, 3 March 2022 - tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; abbreviation: 14D), headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, is establishing an Advisory Board consisting of Thomas Schmidt, Kay Meyer and Sarah Rentschler-Gerloff, three proven experts with extensive experience and networks. All three individuals have a strong affinity to the blockchain scene and will support the company's further growth by supporting the Supervisory Board, the Management Board and the investment management team.

Thomas Schmidt is regarded as an entrepreneur. The founder of Webfleet Solutions is now the owner and CEO of be10x Capital GmbH in Leipzig. He and his company act as consultants, business angels and investors with a focus on B2B, SaaS, mobility, blockchain, technology and exponential growth. He is a specialist in strategy development in combination with the corresponding product and market implementation for exponential growth and market disruption, especially in the areas of high-tech, mobility services and software-as-a-solution (SaaS) implementations for enterprises. The successful execution of several buy-side and sell-side M&A transactions, including carve-outs and MBOs, are also part of his portfolio of expertise.

Kay Meyer, an economist, has worked as a professional investor in London for many years. In this role, he invests globally in early-stage tech projects with a strong focus on fintech, blockchain and crypto companies. He actively supports the growth of his portfolio companies. tokentus already has joint investments with Kay Meyer, such as BCB Group, Celsius and Qredo.

Sarah Rentschler-Gerloff works in Practice Partner Management at DXC Technology Consulting GmbH in Eschborn, where she is setting up an international unit for digital assets and custody. As a contact person for interdisciplinary departments, her tasks included the development and integration of service offerings on the topic of blockchain and DL technology, focusingon banking and capital markets, as well as internal and external consulting in the areas of digital economy, decentralised platforms and asset tokenisation.

"I am very pleased that we have been able to attract three, in my view, outstanding specialists as advisors to tokentus and thus have access to further important know-how, experience and resources in the areas of entrepreneurship, investment and blockchain technology," said Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG. "Blockchain is a rapidly growing market that is still in its infancy. From our point of view, it is even more important to expand the tokentus team with proven experts with a strong network as part of the planned extensive investment activities and the targeted growth. Our goal remains to build a high-quality, global portfolio of technologically leading blockchain companies and to become an internationally recognised blockchain VC."

About tokentus investment AG

tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is an investment company focusing on the blockchain market. The shares of tokentus investment AG are listed on the m:access trading segment (unofficial market) of the Munich stock exchange and traded on XETRA and other German stock exchanges.

With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments and shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology. Thus shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. Currently, the company holds financial investments and investments (equity and tokens) in ten blockchain companies.

For further information see: www.tokentus.com

