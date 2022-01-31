DGAP-News: tonies SE ('tonies') ends 2021 with strong 4th quarter: Revenue for FY 2021 up 37% year-on-year in FY 2021, thanks to strong, international (esp. US) business

DGAP-News: tonies SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results

tonies SE ('tonies') ends 2021 with strong 4th quarter: Revenue for FY 2021 up 37% year-on-year in FY 2021, thanks to strong, international (esp. US) business



31.01.2022 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





tonies SE ("tonies") ends 2021 with strong 4th quarter: Revenue for FY 2021 up 37% year-on-year in FY 2021, thanks to strong, international (esp. US) business

tonies SE had a very successful FY 2021 with exceptionally strong revenue growth to EUR 185m (+37% year-on-year) due to strong demand across all markets

USA even more successful after full first fiscal year than DACH during same period after launch: revenue reaches EUR 20m and revenue targets exceeded by more than 25% in FY 2021

DACH business recorded continued profitable growth, EUR 150m in revenues

Due to challenging macro situation, adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the negative mid- to high- single digits

Despite still-ongoing disruptions in global supply chains with pressure on the contribution margin, the Management Board is confident for fiscal 2022 and confirms its revenue guidance of EUR 250m for the Group and EUR 52m for the U.S.

LUXEMBOURG, JANUARY 31, 2022 // tonies SE ('tonies') recorded exceptionally high demand and generated total revenue of approximately EUR 185m [2020: EUR 135m] in the fiscal year just ended 2021. Besides the company's continued powerful business performance in DACH, this growth was attributable first and foremost to its very successful internationalization. Approx. 19% of total revenue was generated internationally. All markets developed above plan. Especially in the USA, the large selection of Tonies audio figures won over US customers in record time. So, in the company's first full financial year, it generated exceptionally high revenue of EUR 20m in the US, while revenue in the rest of Europe (esp. France and the UK) reached EUR 15m.

Despite the Covid-related volatile situation in the procurement market (limited availability of raw materials and logistics services), tonies succeeded in significantly increasing its revenue in 2021 by +37% year-on-year with no production downtime while simultaneously increasing production output thanks to its 'Second Source' strategy. Its adjusted EBITDA margin will be in the negative mid- to high- single digits due to challenges in the global procurement market and in logistics. The Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause uncertainty in forecasting and makes it difficult to predict whether and how current and future developments will impact the individual regions.

"tonies SE stepped up its growth pace again in fiscal 2021. Our growth was significantly above plan and above the previous year's growth. We continue to enjoy exceptionally high demand for Tonieboxes and Tonies audio figures across all markets. Our internationalization proceeds with a strong forward momentum and is still significantly picking up speed. We are especially pleased with developments in the US, where we only launched in September 2020 during the Corona pandemic and are already seeing a stronger business performance compared with our launch in DACH at the time," says Co-CEO Marcus Stahl and elaborates: "While, like all other market participants, we are feeling tensions in the commodity and logistics markets due to the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, at the same time we were able to ensure good product availability for the entire year 2021 thanks to our successful 'Second Source' strategy, and even to meet the exceptionally strong demand in Q4. We look forward to 2022 with confidence."

"Our range of Tonieboxes with their large selection of Tonies audio figures is winning over customers across all markets. This is largely due to the fact that we constantly expanded our portfolio with licenses for popular brands including Sesame Street, Pippi Longstocking, Paw Patrol, and our tonies Originals series. Our customers can look forward to great highlights in 2022, too" adds Co-CEO Patric Faßbender.

For FY 2022, tonies confirms its forecast of strong growth to EUR 250m in revenue across the Group and EUR 52m for the US, and a slight year-on-year improvement in the Adj. EBITDA margin. All forecasts are subject to further developments in the global consumer climate and the procurement markets.

The final figures will be published in conjunction with the tonies SE annual report on April 28, 2022.

tonies SE will provide a trading update on Monday 31 January at 11:00 CET. All details at https://tonies.com/en-gb/ir/