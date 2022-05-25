DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG announces audited figures for fiscal year 2021

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Annual Results

Traumhaus AG announces audited figures for fiscal year 2021



25.05.2022 / 17:39

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Consolidated financial statements according to HGB



Wiesbaden, 25.05.2022: The preliminary consolidated sales for the past fiscal year 2021 reported by Traumhaus AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) on 24.03.2022 can be confirmed at EUR 102.2 million (preliminary figures: EUR 102.0 million; previous year: EUR 85.8 million). Traumhaus thus reports a year-on-year increase in sales of around 19%. Total operating performance including other operating income grew by around 13% to EUR 116.4 million (previous year: EUR 102.6 million).

Consolidated EBITDA increased by around 42% to EUR 13.1 million, confirming the preliminary figures of March 24, 2022 in the upper range (range of EUR 12.5 to 13.3 million; previous year: EUR 9.2 million).

The equity ratio increases to 31.4% in 2021 (previous year: 23.9%), while total assets amount to EUR 117.5 million (previous year: EUR 119.3 million). Equity continues to grow to EUR 36.9 million (previous year: EUR 28.4 million).



Otfried Sinner, CEO Traumhaus AG: "In 2021, our business model has again proven to be very reliable and down-to-earth. Despite the ongoing pandemic, we were able to improve in all areas because we continued to expand the high level of automation and digitalization during the crisis. We are very pleased to have achieved such a good result for 2021. The extensively secured land portfolio also significantly exceeded our acquisition target of EUR 30 million with more than EUR 40 million."



All figures are audited and accounted for in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB). Traumhaus' reported sales and earnings are fully realized and, in contrast to IFRS accounting, are not of an imputed nature; the valuations of our real estate, inventories and other assets are accounted for at cost and not at market value in accordance with HGB and in line with the strict lowest value principle.



"In volatile times with expected interest rate increases and rising inflation, as we are currently experiencing, the HGB balance sheet is considered a trustworthy option for investors because it does not rely on calculated project profits and current market valuations," specifies Traumhaus AG CEO Sinner.





About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction using solid construction methods. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.



Traumhaus AG Investor Relations

Michael Bußmann

+49 6122 58653 - 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de



Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson

Christine Stein

+49-6122-58653-555

c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de



Media contact:

BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)

Klaus-Karl Becker

Neustr. 23

55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz

+49 (0) 172 61 41 955

kkb@b-bg.de