DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG announces preliminary figures for 2021

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Preliminary Results

Traumhaus AG announces preliminary figures for 2021



24.03.2022 / 13:07

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Annual results





Traumhaus AG announces preliminary figures for 2021



Wiesbaden, March 24, 2022: Traumhaus AG is continuing its announced growth course. The company (ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) announces preliminary consolidated sales of around EUR 102 million for the 2021 financial year. This corresponds to an increase of more than 18 percent compared to the previous year (EUR 86 million). EBITDA is in a range of EUR 12.5 to 13.3 million (previous year: EUR 9.2 million).This corresponds to an EBITDA increase of around 39 percent compared to the previous year. Traumhaus has thus even exceeded its forecast of April 21, 2022.





"We have achieved a very good preliminary result in 2021 because we have organized ourselves well in all processes," admits Traumhaus AG CEO Otfried Sinner. "Our real estate management, especially the purchase of land, distinguishes us and creates value that has exceeded our expectations and thus takes into account the planned sales growth in the coming years."





The equity ratio is also developing positively; it is stated by Traumhaus AG at around 30 percent (previous year: 23.85%). This corresponds to an increase of around 26 percent.

Overall, CEO Otfried Sinner is optimistic about the future and refers to the forecast for 2022, which Traumhaus AG will publish at the beginning of April.

The above figures are preliminary and unaudited.





About Traumhaus AG



Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction in solid construction. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.





Traumhaus AG Investor Relations

Michael Bussmann

+49 6122 58653 - 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de



Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson

Christine Stein

+49-6122-58653-555

c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de



Media contact:

BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)

Klaus-Karl Becker

Neustr. 23

55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz

+49 (0) 172 61 41 955

kkb@b-bg.de