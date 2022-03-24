|
24.03.2022 13:07:45
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG announces preliminary figures for 2021
|
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Preliminary Results
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG
Traumhaus AG announces preliminary figures for 2021
Wiesbaden, March 24, 2022: Traumhaus AG is continuing its announced growth course. The company (ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) announces preliminary consolidated sales of around EUR 102 million for the 2021 financial year. This corresponds to an increase of more than 18 percent compared to the previous year (EUR 86 million). EBITDA is in a range of EUR 12.5 to 13.3 million (previous year: EUR 9.2 million).This corresponds to an EBITDA increase of around 39 percent compared to the previous year. Traumhaus has thus even exceeded its forecast of April 21, 2022.
"We have achieved a very good preliminary result in 2021 because we have organized ourselves well in all processes," admits Traumhaus AG CEO Otfried Sinner. "Our real estate management, especially the purchase of land, distinguishes us and creates value that has exceeded our expectations and thus takes into account the planned sales growth in the coming years."
The equity ratio is also developing positively; it is stated by Traumhaus AG at around 30 percent (previous year: 23.85%). This corresponds to an increase of around 26 percent.
Overall, CEO Otfried Sinner is optimistic about the future and refers to the forecast for 2022, which Traumhaus AG will publish at the beginning of April.
About Traumhaus AG
Traumhaus AG Investor Relations
Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson
Media contact:
24.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Traumhaus AG
|Borsigstraße 20a
|65205 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6122 586 53 - 0
|E-mail:
|info@traumhaus-familie.de
|Internet:
|www.traumhaus-familie.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB7S2
|WKN:
|A2NB7S
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1311239
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1311239 24.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Traumhaus AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
24.03.22
|DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG announces preliminary figures for 2021 (EQS Group)
|
24.03.22
|DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für 2021 bekannt (EQS Group)
|
24.03.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Traumhaus AG exceeds forecast with preliminary figures 2021 (EQS Group)
|
24.03.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Traumhaus AG übertrifft Prognose mit vorläufigen Zahlen 2021 (EQS Group)
|
22.02.22
|DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: Consistent growth course of Traumhaus AG continues (EQS Group)
|
22.02.22
|DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: Konsequenter Wachstumskurs der Traumhaus AG dauert fort (EQS Group)
|
01.02.22
|DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: KFW funding freeze hardly affects Traumhaus due to good price/performance ratio (EQS Group)
|
01.02.22
|DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: KFW-Förderstopp betrifft Traumhaus wegen des guten Preis-/Leistungsverhältnis kaum (EQS Group)